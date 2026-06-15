What is data in motion?

For most of modern computing history, moving data was a deliberate, resource-intensive act. Files were transferred manually, pipelines ran on schedules and the volumes involved were modest enough that delays were tolerable. The decisions data supported could wait hours or days because the environments they informed moved at the same pace.

But batch architectures and fragmented data silos were built for a different era. In environments where fraud detection, patient monitoring and dynamic pricing are measured in milliseconds, scheduled pipelines introduce delays that render outputs obsolete before they arrive.

Organizations now operate across distributed systems and cloud environments that generate and consume data continuously. Real-time decision-making and seamless user experiences all depend on analyzing streams of information before they are ever written to storage. The window between data generation and action has essentially collapsed. In many use cases, any lag is failure.

Nowhere is this more acute than in agentic AI. AI-powered agents are designed to act autonomously rather than wait for human review—analyzing live data, triggering automation workflows and responding to customer interactions faster than any human could intervene.

When the data feeding those systems is stale or ungoverned, agents do not pause to question it. IDC projects that 80% of agentic AI use cases will require real-time, contextual data access, pushing organizations toward streaming architectures that can keep pace with autonomous systems.