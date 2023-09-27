What is Apache Ranger?

Analytics

What is Apache Ranger?

Apache Ranger is a framework to enable, monitor and manage comprehensive data security across your data platform. It is an open-source authorization solution that provides access control and audit capabilities for big data platforms through centralized security administration.

Its open data governance model and plugin architecture enabled the extension of access control to other projects beyond the Hadoop ecosystem, and the platform is widely accepted among “major cloud vendors like AWS, Azure, GCP.” 

With the help of the Apache Ranger console, admins can easily manage centralized, fine-grained access control policies, including file, folder, database, table and column-level policies across all clusters. These policies can be defined at user level, role level or group level.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The latest AI News + Insights  

Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 

Subscribe today

Apache Service Integration

Apache Ranger uses plugin architecture to enable other services to integrate seamlessly with authorization controls.

Apache Ranger also supports centralized auditing of user access and administrative actions for comprehensive visibility of sensitive data usage through a centralized audit store that tracks all the access requests in real time and supports multiple audit stores including Elasticsearch and Solr.

Many companies are today looking to leverage the Open Data Lake Analytics stack, which is the open and flexible alternative to the data warehouse. In this stack, you have flexibility when it comes to your storage, compute, and security to get SQL on your data lake. With Ahana Cloud, the stack includes AWS S3, Presto, and in this case our Apache Ranger integration.

AI Academy

Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI.
Go to episode

Ahana Cloud for Presto and Apache Ranger

Ahana-managed Presto clusters can take advantage of Ranger Integration to enforce access control policies defined in Apache.

Ahana Cloud for Presto enables you to get up and running with the Open Data Lake Analytics stack in 30 minutes. It’s SaaS for Presto and takes away all the complexities of tuning, management and more.

Data management for AI and analytics

Explore the value of data architectures and learn how IBM’s database portfolio can help simplify data for all your applications, analytics and AI workflows.

Resources

Managing data for AI and analytics at scale

Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.
The data differentiator

Explore the data leader's guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
Increase AI adoption with AI-ready data

Discover why AI-powered data intelligence and data integration are critical to drive structured and unstructured data preparedness and accelerate AI outcomes.
Gartner® Predicts 2024: How AI will impact analytics users

Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
The hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI

Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
IBM Research data management publications

Explore how IBM Research is regularly integrated into new features for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Related solutions Data management software and solutions

Design a data strategy that eliminates data silos, reduces complexity and improves data quality for exceptional customer and employee experiences.

 Explore data management solutions IBM watsonx.data

Watsonx.data enables you to scale analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.

 Discover watsonx.data Data and analytics consulting services

Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.

 Discover analytics services
Take the next step

Design a data strategy that eliminates data silos, reduces complexity and improves data quality for exceptional customer and employee experiences.

 Explore data management solutions Discover watsonx.data