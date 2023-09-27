What is Apache Ranger?

Its open data governance model and plugin architecture enabled the extension of access control to other projects beyond the Hadoop ecosystem, and the platform is widely accepted among “major cloud vendors like AWS, Azure, GCP.”

With the help of the Apache Ranger console, admins can easily manage centralized, fine-grained access control policies, including file, folder, database, table and column-level policies across all clusters. These policies can be defined at user level, role level or group level.