What is online transactional processing (OLTP)?

OLTP is what enables the rapid, accurate data processing behind ATMs and online banking, cash registers and ecommerce, and scores of other services we interact with each day.

A database transaction is a change, insertion, deletion, or query of data in a database. OLTP systems (and the database transactions they enable) drive many of the financial transactions we make every day, including online banking and ATM transactions, e-commerce and in-store purchases, and hotel and airline bookings, to name a very few. In each of these cases, the database transaction also remains as a record of the corresponding financial transaction. OLTP can also drive non-financial database exchanges, including password changes and text messages.

In OLTP, the common, defining characteristic of any database transaction is its atomicity (or indivisibility)—a transaction either succeeds as a whole or fails (or is canceled). It cannot remain in a pending or intermediate state.