What is OLAP?

The core of most OLAP systems, the OLAP cube is an array-based multidimensional database that makes it possible to process and analyze multiple data dimensions much more quickly and efficiently than a traditional relational database.

A relational database table is structured like a spreadsheet, storing individual records in a two-dimensional, row-by-column format. Each data “fact” in the database sits at the intersection of two dimensions–a row and a column—such as region and total sales.

SQL and relational database reporting tools can certainly query, report on, and analyze multidimensional data stored in tables, but performance slows down as the data volumes increase. And it requires a lot of work to reorganize the results to focus on different dimensions.

This is where the OLAP cube comes in. The OLAP cube extends the single table with additional layers, each adding additional dimensions—usually the next level in the “concept hierarchy” of the dimension. For example, the top layer of the cube might organize sales by region; additional layers could be country, state/province, city and even specific store.

In theory, a cube can contain an infinite number of layers. (An OLAP cube representing more than three dimensions is sometimes called a hypercube.) And smaller cubes can exist within layers—for example, each store layer could contain cubes arranging sales by salesperson and product. In practice, data analysts will create OLAP cubes containing just the layers they need, for optimal analysis and performance.