What is a data mart?

Data marts, data warehouses, and data lakes are crucial central data repositories, but they serve different needs within an organization.

A data warehouse is a system that aggregates data from multiple sources into a single, central, consistent data store to support data mining, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning—which, ultimately, can enhance sophisticated analytics and business intelligence. Through this strategic collection process, data warehouse solutions consolidate data from the different sources to make it available in one unified form.

A data mart (as noted above) is a focused version of a data warehouse that contains a smaller subset of data important to and needed by a single team or a select group of users within an organization. A data mart is built from an existing data warehouse (or other data sources) through a complex procedure that involves multiple technologies and tools to design and construct a physical database, populate it with data, and set up intricate access and management protocols.

While it is a challenging process, it enables a business line to discover more-focused insights quicker than working with a broader data warehouse data set. For example, marketing teams may benefit from creating a data mart from an existing warehouse, as its activities are usually performed independently from the rest of the business. Therefore, the team doesn’t need access to all enterprise data.

A data lake, too, is a repository for data. A data lake provides massive storage of unstructured or raw data fed via multiple sources, but the information has not yet been processed or prepared for analysis. As a result of being able to store data in a raw format, data lakes are more accessible and cost-effective than data warehouses. There is no need to clean and process data before ingesting.

For example, governments can use technology to track data on traffic behavior, power usage, and waterways, and store it in a data lake while they figure out how to use the data to create “smarter cities” with more efficient services.