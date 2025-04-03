What is metadata management?

Metadata management refers to organizing, optimizing and using metadata to improve the accessibility and quality of an organization's data. Simply defined as "data about data,” metadata includes information such as author, creation date, file size, keywords and structural elements.



Different types of metadata serve different purposes. For instance, descriptive metadata provides basic information to help business end users and stakeholders quickly find data, while preservation metadata helps ensure the long-term usability and accessibility of data throughout its lifecycle.

Today’s organizations generate a staggering amount of data—roughly 402.74 million terabytes a day. They also show no sign of slowing down, with the global datasphere expected to reach 393.9 zettabytes by 2028. Without a system to sort this information, much of the data (and business value) would be lost.