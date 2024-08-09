What is data automation?

The main purpose of data automation is to create an efficient data pipeline that seamlessly works from start to finish to store and manage a business’ data warehouse. The overall goal is to be able to move data from various sources and then transform that data into usable information.



The data automation technique has become even more critical as data sources and data types continue to grow, and organizations must harness the proper tools to help them transform that data in real-time. Data automation can be used on different data sources including internal and external databases, cloud-based data sources and data that originates from third-party applications and APIs. There are several technologies that can be used to implement data automation, including as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The three main elements of data automation are Extract, Transform and Load, also referred to as ETL. The traditional methods of ETL required data collection done manually. This is a tedious and time-consuming job that can be prone to human error, and that’s why businesses are starting to shy away from the manual processes and repetitive tasks. ETL can be automated with no-code, low-code or full-code.

Extract: This is the first step in the ETL process and involves data extraction from different sources. The data might be from databases, web services or third-party apps, among others in the aggregating process.

Transform: This refers to the data transformation step in which raw data is converted or modified to a format that is the same for the entire data set in the system. In this step the data is cleansed and mapped to meet business needs.

Load: This is the final step in ETL and refers to the loading of the transformed data into the target database. The complexity of this step depends on the requirements of the application.

A data automation process has the potential to generate data reports, valuable dashboards and visualizations depending on which tools the business chooses to use. A data automation strategy requires teamwork and patience if a business hopes to reach its databases full potential. It requires the entire data team and data scientists to be open to the transformation.