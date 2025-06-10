Design a data strategy that eliminates data silos, reduces complexity and improves data quality for exceptional customer and employee experiences
IBM data and AI solutions empower organizations to use enterprise data for analytics, applications, automation and AI-powered products across on-premises, public and private clouds. These solutions help improve resiliency, reliability, scalability and cost-effectiveness without sacrificing data security, data protection and data quality. By helping strengthen your approach to enterprise data management, you can use these solutions to help make data simple, trustworthy, secure and unlock value from your data wherever it resides.
As you design your data strategy, explore IBM’s comprehensive portfolio of data and AI technologies such as a data lakehouse and data fabric that serve as a foundation to a modern data stack.
Reduce cost and time to insight and enhance confidence and trust in data used for applications, analytics, and AI with a modern data architecture.
Access existing data lakes and data warehouses on-premises or in the cloud and integrate them with new data to unlock new insights.
Deliver business continuity and mitigate data-related outages. Start small and scale across use cases and deployments (cloud, hybrid and on-premises).
Control data privacy and security locally with built-in governance, metadata management, and security and deploy globally with enterprise-wide governance solutions
Partner with IBM to accelerate deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Support all types of data and use cases with open source, open standards, and interoperability with IBM and 3rd party services.
Store, manage, secure and unlock the hidden value of your data and databases with purpose-built technologies for cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployments. Design a modern data foundation to support all data, analytics and AI use cases.
Scale analytics and AI, by optimizing data warehouse workloads, at up to half the cost, anywhere.
Seamlessly integrate with your existing systems to automate and accelerate responsible AI workflows to help save time, reduce costs and comply with regulations.
Create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Built for the world's mission critical workloads. Power your applications and real-time analytics at scale with the highly performant, resilient, and cloud-native database engine.
Leverage our OEM data-source partnerships and benefit from well-supported data management platforms.
IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create data and AI services using open source ecosystems, all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale.
MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM provides enterprise tooling so you can build apps faster and distribute data to where it needs to be, with the freedom to run anywhere.
Work with IBM to license, implement and get support for EDB Postgres and take advantage of this integrated, open-source-based SQL relational database solution built for your enterprise-scale data needs.
IBM has partnered with SingleStore to provide a single source of support and governance for SingleStoreDB. Simplify your data architecture while delivering ultra-fast speed and elastic scalability.
Puma’s global business applications support 300-400% more users with IBM Db2 pureScale®’s scalable processing and continuous availability.
Owens-Illinois realized such benefits as a seven-figure total cost of ownership savings, faster query performance and reduced server footprint by migrating from Oracle Database to IBM Db2.
Set up a no-cost, one-on-one call with IBM to explore database management.