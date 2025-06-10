Data management solutions

Design a data strategy that eliminates data silos, reduces complexity and improves data quality for exceptional customer and employee experiences 

Explore the data guide for AI
Man working on laptop computer in office

Meet the latest evolution of watsonx.data

Beyond access: our hybrid, open data lakehouse integrates, enriches, and governs your data.

Learn more

 

Data management challenges limit innovation
 

IBM data and AI solutions empower organizations to use enterprise data for analytics, applications, automation and AI-powered products across on-premises, public and private clouds. These solutions help improve resiliency, reliability, scalability and cost-effectiveness without sacrificing data security, data protection and data quality. By helping strengthen your approach to enterprise data management, you can use these solutions to help make data simple, trustworthy, secure and unlock value from your data wherever it resides. 

As you design your data strategy, explore IBM’s comprehensive portfolio of data and AI technologies such as a data lakehouse and data fabric that serve as a foundation to a modern data stack.
Why IBM for data management Build the next generation of applications, dashboards, and AI with end-to-end data management across a hybrid, multicloud environment.
Scale analytics and AI

Reduce cost and time to insight and enhance confidence and trust in data used for applications, analytics, and AI with a modern data architecture.
Simplify and make data accessible

Access existing data lakes and data warehouses on-premises or in the cloud and integrate them with new data to unlock new insights.
Be resilient, reliable, and scalable 

Deliver business continuity and mitigate data-related outages. Start small and scale across use cases and deployments (cloud, hybrid and on-premises).
Manage governance, risk, and compliance  

Control data privacy and security locally with built-in governance, metadata management, and security and deploy globally with enterprise-wide governance solutions
Accelerate deployment and avoid lock-in

Partner with IBM to accelerate deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Support all types of data and use cases with open source, open standards, and interoperability with IBM and 3rd party services.

Data management solutions

Store, manage, secure and unlock the hidden value of your data and databases with purpose-built technologies for cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployments. Design a modern data foundation to support all data, analytics and AI use cases.

watsonx.data watsonx.governance IBM StreamSets IBM Db2

OEM data-source partnerships

Leverage our OEM data-source partnerships and benefit from well-supported data management platforms.
Cloudera

IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create data and AI services using open source ecosystems, all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale.

MongoDB

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM provides enterprise tooling so you can build apps faster and distribute data to where it needs to be, with the freedom to run anywhere.

EnterpriseDB (EDB)

Work with IBM to license, implement and get support for EDB Postgres and take advantage of this integrated, open-source-based SQL relational database solution built for your enterprise-scale data needs.

SingleStore

IBM has partnered with SingleStore to provide a single source of support and governance for SingleStoreDB. Simplify your data architecture while delivering ultra-fast speed and elastic scalability.
Data insights and applications 
Project Leader, Chief Executive Discuss Data Shown on Big Display. Screens Show Infographics, Charts, Finance Analysis, Stock Market, Growth.Telecommunications Control Room with Working Professionals

Accelerate data analysis and AI for actionable solutions that create exceptional data visualization, dashboards and data modeling experiences that drive business value. 

 Learn more
Work with IBM Consulting™ 

Get help with data strategy, consulting, digital transformation on cloud, and data management services to realize virtual enterprise vision. 

 Learn more

An enhanced database powers digital innovation

Puma’s global business applications support 300-400% more users with IBM Db2 pureScale®’s scalable processing and continuous availability.

Decreased costs and enhanced performance

Owens-Illinois realized such benefits as a seven-figure total cost of ownership savings, faster query performance and reduced server footprint by migrating from Oracle Database to IBM Db2.

Implement our solutions on AWS

Drive digital transformation, personalize customer experiences, and make data-driven decisions with IBM Data and AI solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Data management resources
In this video, Luv Aggarwal explains that analogy, and how a data lakehouse delivers on the benefits of data lakes and warehouses, and more!
IBM databases on AWS
Tackling AI’s data challenges with IBM databases on AWS.
Database management software solutions Database management
Employ high-performance and scalable transactional data processing with query optimization for various data types.
Data warehouse
Perform analytics with on-premises, cloud -based and integrated application deployment options.
Data lake
Store and query structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with this data storage solution.
Next steps

Set up a no-cost, one-on-one call with IBM to explore database management. 

 See why Data Matters