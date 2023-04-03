What is a data lakehouse?

Data lakes are commonly built on big data platforms such as Apache Hadoop. They are known for their low cost and storage flexibility as they lack the predefined schemas of traditional data warehouses. They also house different types of data, such as audio, video, and text. Since data producers largely generate unstructured data, this is an important distinction as this also enables more data science and artificial intelligence (AI) projects, which in turn drives more novel insights and better decision-making across an organization. However, data lakes are not without their own set of challenges. The size and complexity of data lakes can require more technical resources, such as data scientists and data engineers, to navigate the amount of data that it stores. Additionally, since data governance is implemented more downstream in these systems, data lakes tend to be more prone to more data silos, which can subsequently evolve into a data swamp. When this happens, the data lake can be unusable.

Data lakes and data warehouses are typically used in tandem. Data lakes act as a catch-all system for new data, and data warehouses apply downstream structure to specific data from this system. However, coordinating these systems to provide reliable data can be costly in both time and resources. Long processing times contribute to data staleness and additional layers of ETL introduce more risk to data quality.