What are AI workloads?

Within IT, the term workload has evolved, carrying different connotations in different contexts. Generally, a workload refers to the total system demand, the amount of time and resources, needed to achieve a specified desired outcome. Workloads can range from relatively simple tasks like a single computation or a standalone application to complex operations, such as processing large-scale data analytics, hybrid cloud or public cloud services, or running a suite of interconnected apps and workflows.

As a subset, AI workloads are associated with tasks related to AI applications, such as generative AI (gen AI) large language models (LLM) like ChatGPT, natural language processing (NLP), and running AI algorithms. AI workloads are differentiated from most other types of workloads by their high levels of complexity and the types of data processed. Compared to other types of workloads, AI workloads typically process unstructured data like images and text.