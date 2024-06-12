What is an AI accelerator?

AI accelerators are divided up into two architectures based on their function: AI accelerators for data centers and AI accelerators for edge computing frameworks. Data center AI accelerators require highly scalable architecture and large chips, such as the Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE), built by Cerebras for deep learning systems, while AI accelerators built for edge computing ecosystems focus more on energy efficiency and the ability to deliver near real-time results.

Wafer-scale integration

Wafer-scale integration, or WSI, is a process for building extremely large AI chip networks into a single, “super” chip to reduce cost and accelerate the performance of deep learning models. The most popular wafer-scale integration is the WSE-3 chip network produced by Cerebras and built by TSMC’s 5 nm process, currently the fastest AI accelerator in the world.

NPUs

NPUs, or neural processing units, are AI accelerators for deep learning and neural networks and the data processing requirements unique to these workloads. NPUs can process large amounts of data faster than other chips. They can perform a wide range of AI tasks associated with machine learning, such as image recognition and the neural networks behind popular AI and ML applications like ChatGPT.

GPUs

GPUs—electronic circuits built to enhance the performance of computer graphics and image processing—are used in a variety of devices including video cards, motherboards and mobile phones. However, due to their parallel processing capabilities, they are also increasingly being used in the training of AI models. One popular method is to connect many GPUs to a single AI system to increase that system’s processing power.

Field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)

FPGAs are highly customizable AI accelerators that depend on specialized knowledge to be reprogrammed for a specific purpose. Unlike other AI accelerators, FPGAs have a unique design that suits a specific function, often having to do with the processing of data in real time. FPGAs are reprogrammable on a hardware level, enabling a much higher level of customization. Common FPGA applications include aerospace, Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless networking.

Application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs)

ASICs are AI accelerators that have been designed with a specific purpose or workload in mind, like deep learning in the case of the WSE-3 ASICs accelerator produced by Cerebras. Unlike FPGAs, ASICs cannot be reprogrammed, but since they are constructed with a singular purpose, they typically out-perform other, more general-purpose accelerators. One example of these is Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), developed for neural network machine learning using Google's own TensorFlow software.