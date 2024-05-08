What is a field programmable gate array (FPGA)?

An ASIC is developed and optimized for a specific application and cannot be reconfigured. Its internal circuit elements (transistors) are arranged in a fixed structure with fixed and unchangeable interconnect (wiring) in between.

Because an ASIC serves only one purpose, it incorporates only the logic elements that are necessary for that purpose; for example, if a floating-point multiplier is not needed, then it is not incorporated into the design.

Conversely, an FPGA may be configured and reconfigured for any potential applications. Like an ASIC, its internal circuit elements are arranged in a fixed structure (programmable logic blocks or PLBs) but with reconfigurable interconnects in between. The logic elements in an FPGA are selected to support a wide variety of applications but suffer from “use it or lose it” when specific logic elements are not used. If a floating-point multiplier is not required for a particular application, but the FPGA contains one, then that resource is unconnected and represents “wasted space” within the FPGA.

While both devices can contain hundreds of millions of transistors, an ASIC can use those transistors to deliver high efficiency and performance at the expense of flexibility. The upfront NRE charges to develop an ASIC can be exorbitant, while the unit costs can be relatively low.

An FPGA uses its transistors to deliver high efficiency and high performance but with tremendous flexibility. The upfront NRE charges to develop an FPGA can be extremely low, while the unit costs are generally higher. It is important to note that these are not hard and fast rules. In the performance arena, for example, recent FPGAs have evolved to deliver clock rates of more than 500 MHz and are generally fabricated at state-of-the-art silicon process geometries. In short, the boundary between FPGAs and ASIC becomes increasingly fuzzy with each new FPGA generation.