What is high-performance computing (HPC)?

HPC solves some of today's most complex computing problems in real-time. HPC systems typically run at speeds more than one million times faster than the fastest commodity desktop, laptop or server systems.

Supercomputers, purpose-built computers that embody millions of processors or processor cores, have been vital in high-performance computing for decades. Unlike mainframes, supercomputers are much faster and can run billions of floating-point operations in one second.

Supercomputers are still with us; the fastest supercomputer is the US-based Frontier, with a processing speed of 1.206 exaflops, or quintillion floating point operations per second (flops).1 But today, more organizations are running HPC services on clusters of high-speed computer servers hosted on premises or in the cloud.

HPC workloads uncover new insights that advance human knowledge and create significant competitive advantages. For example, HPC sequences DNA and automates stock trading. It runs artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and simulations—like those enabling self-driving automobiles—that analyze terabytes of data streaming from IoT sensors, radar and GPS systems in real-time to make split-second decisions.