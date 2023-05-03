Home High Performance Computing (HPC) Server and Storage Solutions High-performance computing solutions

Tackle large-scale, compute-intensive challenges and speed time to insight with hybrid cloud HPC solutions

Discover hybrid cloud HPC solutions from IBM to capably meet today’s business needs. IBM offers a complete portfolio of integrated high-performance-computing (HPC) hybrid solutions, including the new 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, which give you the flexibility to manage compute-intensive simulation, modelling and AI workloads on-premises and/or in the cloud. We can also help you transform via professional services from our Expert Labs and Consulting.

IBM Webinar: Hybrid cloud for generative AI and performance-intensive workloads Discover the art of balancing transformation with security and compliance. A robust backbone empowers organizations to harness HPC confidently, achieving quicker results and alleviating the complexities of compliance management.

Featured news

Read the latest IDC white paper on HPC and Grid services in the Financial Services sector

IDC white paper: Banks Must Expand Their Grid Capacity Fast and Seamlessly or Suffer the Consequences.

 Join the HPC Community: Connect, Collaborate, Innovate

Engage in HPC discussions, share expertise, and learn from industry leaders – all in one place.

 Read latest Hyperion Research white paper on the Evolution of HPC

Hyperion Research white paper: The Evolution of HPC Includes Strong Use of Hybrid Cloud.
IBM Cloud HPC benefits Improved time to market

Choose from IaaS and HPC software solutions to configure, deploy and burst powerful HPC workloads with complete automation and an integrated user experience.

 Elevated performance

Use the latest compute and GPU accelerators to power HPC and AI with our bare metal and virtual servers, while mixing and matching the right infrastructure.

 Better cost control

Pay only for the compute power used for bare metal and virtual server instances, with a cloud model that eliminates idle on-premises capacity and improves utilization.

Solutions

IBM Spectrum LSF Suites

Enhance compute performance on an enterprise cloud.

 Learn more IBM Spectrum Symphony

Run distributed app services with an enterprise-class grid manager.

 Learn more Slurm on IBM Cloud

Benefit from this highly scalable workload manager and job scheduler.

 Learn more
IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers

Integrate NVIDIA GPUs—with easily scalable power on demand.

 Learn more IBM Cloud® Virtual Server for VPC

Deploy application workloads within your own private space.

 Learn more IBM POWER Virtual Servers

IBM® Power® Virtual Servers are configurable single - or multi-tenant virtual IBM Power servers on IBM Cloud®.

 Learn more GPUs from NVIDIA

Use for your most complex, compute-intensive workloads.

 Learn more IBM Cloud® Object Storage

Get a durable, resilient and security-rich data storage service.

 Learn more IBM Storage Scale

Discover high-performance storage for workloads with critical bandwidth and I/O throughput requirements.

 Learn more
IBM Cloud® HPC Expert Labs

To help clients migrate or onboard, our team of experts can get you started with your deployment to ensure everything will run as expected to gain valuable time and confidence.

 Learn more IBM Cloud® HPC Managed Service

IBM Consulting can provide a fully managed service on our full-stack HPC compute environment with always-on operations and app performance optimization with deep expertise, predictable monthly pricing and continuity of business, assured with SLAs.

 Learn more
IBM Cloud® Code Engine

Run applications, jobs or containers on a serverless platform.

 Learn more IBM Aspera

Quickly transfer data to and from IBM Cloud Object Storage.

 Learn more IBM Security Guardium

Wide visibility, compliance and protection throughout the data security lifecycle.

 Learn more IBM Security and Compliance Center

Address unified security, compliance and risk visibility and gain insights across hybrid multicloud environments and critical workloads.

 Learn more
Featured Client Use Cases Cadence Leverages IBM Cloud HPC to Accelerate Electronic Chip and System Design Software Development University of Birmingham - Driving innovative research forward by taking control of data Memorial University and IBM partner to build CAIR, one of Canada’s fastest computing environments
Resources IBM Cloud® HPC

Get automated provisioning and seamless management of your HPC cloud environment, including integrated compute infrastructure and tooling, workload schedulers and high-performance storage. Address compute demand peaks by extending capacity as needed, and pay for only what you use.

 Leveraging IBM Cloud for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) workloads

Discover how EDA companies are continually growing their HPC environments at scale to meet the needs of high fidelity simulations and modeling workloads.

How HPC helps Financial Services with risk analysis

Learn how HPC helps financial institutions conduct critical risk analysis to meet regulatory requirements.

 How the semiconductor industry is leveraging high-performance computing to drive innovation

A hybrid cloud approach delivers the agility, flexibility and security required to fill these demands.

Meet VELA, IBM’s first AI-optimized, cloud-native supercomputer

The go-to environment for IBM researchers creating our most advanced AI capabilities, including our work on foundation models. VELA is where we collaborate with partners to train models of many kinds.

 IBM Quantum leads the world in quantum computing

This nascent technology is widely expected to solve valuable problems that today’s most powerful classical supercomputers cannot solve and never will.
Next steps

