IBM Technology Expert Labs 
Industry professionals helping you succeed with IBM technology
Overhead view of robotic machinery on an automobile assembly line
IBM experts at your service

IBM Expert Labs is a professional services organization powered by an experienced team of product experts. This knowledgeable team brings deep technical expertise across software and infrastructure, including IBM Data and AI, Automation, Sustainability, Security, Software Defined Networking, IBM Power®, IBM Storage, IBM Z® and LinuxONE, IBM GDPS® and IBM Cloud®.

We use proven methodologies, practices and patterns to help our partners develop complex solutions, achieve better business outcomes and drive client adoption of IBM software, servers and storage.
Engage with Client Engineering today

Pressing business challenges? Innovate quickly using proven IBM methodologies. A team of experts is waiting to kick-start your digital transformation.

Statistics

Customer engagements  

47,000+

IBM products supported  

179

Engagement satisfaction  

4.4/5.0
 
Why work with Expert Labs A proven methodology  

We use honed processes and practices to drive client adoption of IBM software, servers and storage.

 Specialized product experts

We develop complex solutions, minimize implementation risks and help you drive new opportunities.

 An extension of the Labs  

Our engineering ties means first-in-line access to product insights, features and solutions

Designed for your business

Optimize your data strategy   Use advanced AI tools to deliver more value with your data. Through our market-leading solutions, organizations can store, manage and unlock data, break down data silos, accelerate data analysis and deliver exceptional customer care. Seven pillars of a healthy AI model Watch the client story (1:32)
Automate your business   Turn mountains of data, complex systems and stafﬁng struggles into a stronger, more efﬁcient organization. Reach new heights with intelligent, high-impact automation and a strategy that embraces AI. Explore Swiss Re’s Story
Build sustainability into your business Make data-driven decisions and connect your strategy with day-to-day operations that make sustainability part of your business transformation. See how Autostrade did it
Accelerate your security posture Time is the new currency in cyber security. There’s a finite amount of it and you can’t create more of it. Our worldwide network of cyber security experts can help you optimize your time to maximum value. Learn about IBM Security Expert Labs
Deploy next-gen infrastructure Deploy the building blocks of a next-generation IT infrastructure that empowers your business with services for IBM Power®, IBM Storage, IBM Z® and IBM LinuxONE, IBM GDPS® and IBM Cloud®. Explore infrastructure services
Adopt IBM Cloud Engage with our trusted advisors who can help you seamlessly adopt and leverage IBM Cloud® technologies using production-ready use cases. Explore Cloud services

Our methodology

Plan

We work with you to determine your vision, prepare for the future and plot strategic road maps. Common solutions in this area are:

  • C-Level consulting
  • Design thinking sessions
  • Preparatory workshops
  • Health checks
 Prove

Lay the groundwork to adopt and implement solutions like MVPs and product training. Common solutions that provide great value? Workshops, IBM Garage engagements or interactive educational sessions.

 Adopt

Get a view of real business value by deploying solutions into production. This frequently involves use case development based upon prior MVPs or further integration and operationalization work.

 Scale

Build upon and improve existing solutions. Render maximum benefits by relying upon our SMEs to provide deep-technical advice and upskill or reskill your teams to drive broader adoption with training.
Services

Trusted advisors for your needs

 We train you

In-depth instruction delivered how, when and where you want it - from online courses to on-site training

 We work together

We collaborate with you post-engagement to provide ongoing technical expertise at a fraction of the cost of full-time consultants

 We do it for you

Our experts can assist at all levels of designing and running your IBM software, servers and storage
Case studies
Autostrade Italia IoT and AI technologies trasform roadway maintenance Read the case study
Federal Bank Creating an API banking system to better integrate with other organizations and ecosystems Read the case study
Featured technologies Cloud Pak for Data

Predict outcomes faster using a platform built with data fabric architecture. Collect, organize and analyze data, no matter where it resides.

 Explore data and AI solutions Envizi ESG Suite

Accelerate sustainability by managing all your environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators in a single platform.

 Explore sustainability solutions Cloud Pak for Integration

Get better app speed and quality—the brilliance of an AI-powered integration software solution.

 Explore automation solutions
Connect with us

Learn how IBM Expert Labs can help you build solutions for your business.

 

 