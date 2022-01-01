Home analytics Analytics tools and solutions
Data strategy with an architectural approach — support data-driven decisions for your business
Business intelligence and data-driven architecture

To thrive in this age of the unexpected, companies must leverage data to create customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate future ideas. But the demand for big data has outpaced our ability to solve our existing data analysis problems and the copy and paste method has only made things worse.

Large and small businesses need a new architecture—a data fabric—to become truly data-driven and put AI to work to meet their KPIs. With a data fabric approach, user-friendly business intelligence platforms can connect the right people to the right data sets at the right time to promote agility, predict outcomes and personalize experiences.

  • Business analytics software: Business analytics bring you the versatility to make confident data-driven decisions informed by real-time insights, business analytics tools, forecasts, data analytics and BI tools to increase profitability and drive outcomes across key metrics. 
  • Data science and analytics: AI is quickly becoming a critical strategic component for organizations across industries to hasten the delivery of innovative products and services, meet customers expectations, reduce risk and fraud and to drive revenue growth. The right analytics platform will provide automated, supported analytic capabilities to streamline workflows, eliminate costly errors and save time for data scientists, data analysts and line of business owners.
  • Text analytics:  By investing in text analytics businesses can empower their experts to dedicate more time on creating value for their stakeholders and less time on cumbersome business processes.

 
watsonx BI Assistant

Get insights in seconds with your AI-powered business analyst and advisor.
Data management

IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2023

 Data fabric

IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2022
Benefits

Provide access with data fabric: Simplify raw data access for self-service, while ensuring governance and privacy.

End-to-end data management: Better cost performance and productivity with unparalleled scale and resiliency.

Predict outcomes: Empower business users with AI-driven self-service analytics to predict outcomes.

Customized experiences for customer relationship management (CRM): Strengthen customer relationships through any channel with more accurate and concise answers to inquiries in any language.
IBM® Business Analytics Enterprise Single point of entry for business planning and in-depth analysis for faster data-driven decisions

Streamline and integrate financial and operational planning across the enterprise.

 IBM Cognos® Analytics

Make confident decisions using Cognos dashboards. Sophisticated data visualization tools that enable smarter analytics.

 watsonx BI Assistant

 Ask questions and get answers in seconds. Discover insights with your AI-powered business analyst and advisor.

Data science and analytics Better predictions and analytic outcomes IBM Watson® Studio

Build and scale trusted AI on any cloud. Automate the AI lifecycle for ModelOps.

 IBM SPSS® Statistics

Uncover data insights with our drag-and-drop interface to solve business and research problems.

 IBM InfoSphere® Optim™

Manage data from requirements through retirement to improve business agility while reducing costs.

 IBM ILOG® CPLEX® Optimizer

Optimize a high-performance solver for linear, mixed-integer and quadratic programming.

Text analytics Less time spent digging for answers, with machine learning resources that leverage AI to power decision making IBM Watson Discovery

Accelerate business decisions and processes by applying natural-language, AI-powered content analysis to discover answers and insights faster.

 Learn more
Connect the data to the right people Predict outcomes faster using a platform built with data fabric architecture IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Collect, organize and analyze cloud-based information from any data source, whether using Tableau, SQL, Sisense or any other tool.

 IBM InfoSphere® Information Server

Meet your unique requirements, from data integration to data quality and governance.

 IBM Netezza® Performance Server

Achieve simplicity, scalability, speed and sophistication, all deployable as a service, on cloud and on premises.

Case study: Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland uses an AI platform to ensure the agent has the most accurate information in real time to help make the home buying process easier and improve customer satisfaction.
Data-driven and AI analytics resources What is business intelligence?

Analyze business data to gain actionable insights and inform decision making.

 What is data science?

Learn how data science can unlock business insights, accelerate digital transformation and enable data-driven decision making.

 What is a data architecture?

Discover what a data architecture is and the components available to implement one.

 What is a data fabric?

Learn how data fabrics orchestrate data intelligently across a distributed landscape, surfacing it for data consumers

