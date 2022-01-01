To thrive in this age of the unexpected, companies must leverage data to create customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate future ideas. But the demand for big data has outpaced our ability to solve our existing data analysis problems and the copy and paste method has only made things worse.

Large and small businesses need a new architecture—a data fabric—to become truly data-driven and put AI to work to meet their KPIs. With a data fabric approach, user-friendly business intelligence platforms can connect the right people to the right data sets at the right time to promote agility, predict outcomes and personalize experiences.