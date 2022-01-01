To thrive in this age of the unexpected, companies must leverage data to create customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate future ideas. But the demand for big data has outpaced our ability to solve our existing data analysis problems and the copy and paste method has only made things worse.
Large and small businesses need a new architecture—a data fabric—to become truly data-driven and put AI to work to meet their KPIs. With a data fabric approach, user-friendly business intelligence platforms can connect the right people to the right data sets at the right time to promote agility, predict outcomes and personalize experiences.
Get insights in seconds with your AI-powered business analyst and advisor.
IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2023
IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2022
Provide access with data fabric: Simplify raw data access for self-service, while ensuring governance and privacy.
End-to-end data management: Better cost performance and productivity with unparalleled scale and resiliency.
Predict outcomes: Empower business users with AI-driven self-service analytics to predict outcomes.
Customized experiences for customer relationship management (CRM): Strengthen customer relationships through any channel with more accurate and concise answers to inquiries in any language.
Streamline and integrate financial and operational planning across the enterprise.
Make confident decisions using Cognos dashboards. Sophisticated data visualization tools that enable smarter analytics.
Build and scale trusted AI on any cloud. Automate the AI lifecycle for ModelOps.
Uncover data insights with our drag-and-drop interface to solve business and research problems.
Manage data from requirements through retirement to improve business agility while reducing costs.
Optimize a high-performance solver for linear, mixed-integer and quadratic programming.
Accelerate business decisions and processes by applying natural-language, AI-powered content analysis to discover answers and insights faster.
Collect, organize and analyze cloud-based information from any data source, whether using Tableau, SQL, Sisense or any other tool.
Meet your unique requirements, from data integration to data quality and governance.
Achieve simplicity, scalability, speed and sophistication, all deployable as a service, on cloud and on premises.
Analyze business data to gain actionable insights and inform decision making.
Learn how data science can unlock business insights, accelerate digital transformation and enable data-driven decision making.
Discover what a data architecture is and the components available to implement one.
Learn how data fabrics orchestrate data intelligently across a distributed landscape, surfacing it for data consumers
Automate and unify integrated business planning across your organization. Turn AI-driven predictions into actions.
Collect, organize and analyze data no matter where it resides with IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Rapidly innovate and co-create with IBM experts to solve your most complex business challenges.