Leveraging IBM Cloud for electronic design automation (EDA) workloads

Electronic design automation (EDA) is a market segment consisting of software, hardware and services with the goal of assisting in the definition, planning, design, implementation, verification and subsequent manufacturing of semiconductor devices (or chips). The primary providers of this service are semiconductor foundries or fabs.

While EDA solutions are not directly involved in the manufacture of chips, they play a critical role in three ways:

EDA tools are used to design and validate the semiconductor manufacturing process to ensure it delivers the required performance and density. EDA tools are used to verify that a design will meet all the manufacturing process requirements. This area of focus is known as design for manufacturability (DFM). After the chip is manufactured, there is a growing requirement to monitor the device’s performance from post-manufacturing test to deployment in the field. This third application is referred to as silicon lifecycle management (SLM).

The increasing demands for computers to match the higher fidelity simulations and modeling workloads, more competition, and the need to bring products to market faster mean that EDA HPC environments are continually growing in scale. Organizations are looking at the best leveraging technologies—such as accelerators, containerization and hybrid cloud—to gain a competitive computing edge.