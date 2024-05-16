IBM Spectrum® LSF® Suites is a workload management platform and job scheduler for distributed high performance computing (HPC). A Terraform-based automation to provision and configure resources for an IBM Spectrum LSF based cluster on IBM Cloud® is available.
Increase user productivity and hardware use while reducing system management costs with our integrated solution for mission-critical HPC environments. The heterogeneous, highly scalable and available architecture provides support for traditional high-performance computing and high-throughput-workloads. It also works for big data, cognitive, GPU machine learning and containerized workloads.
With dynamic HPC cloud support, IBM Spectrum LSF Suites enables organizations to intelligently use cloud resources based on workload demand, with support for all major cloud providers.
Take advantage of advanced workload management, with policy-driven scheduling, including GPU scheduling and dynamic hybrid cloud, to add capacity on demand.
Get better outcomes with enhanced user interfaces combined with policy and automation. This eliminates the need for users to become cluster experts so they can stay focused on outcomes.
Get a fully functional cluster usually in less than an hour. Take advantage of simple, central management of large, distributed systems.
Enhance user productivity with more ways to access HPC resources, including mobile clients for job monitoring and notifications, and an integrated desktop client for Windows environments. Enable sites to include client-specific customizations and extensions.
Support for a hybrid HPC cloud enables workloads to be forwarded to multiple clouds, and data to be automatically staged to or from the cloud. Resources that are consumed on the cloud can be autoscaled based on workload demands and scheduling policies.
Streamlined installation process enables quick deployment from a single server into an existing environment. Functionality for bare metal installation is also included. Available in three versions with progressively stronger capabilities.
Advanced capabilities boost both user productivity and hardware utilization while decreasing system management costs.
Automatically detect and configure NVIDIA GPUs to simplify the administration of GPU servers, and take advantage of NVIDIA GPU’s behavior monitoring, health and diagnostics, and accounting and process statistics.
Support for container technologies including Docker, Shifter and Singularity. Streamline application building, testing and shipping. Consistently deploy an application stack both on premises and in the cloud.
