IBM Spectrum® LSF® Suites is a workload management platform and job scheduler for distributed high performance computing (HPC). A Terraform-based automation to provision and configure resources for an IBM Spectrum LSF based cluster on IBM Cloud® is available.

Increase user productivity and hardware use while reducing system management costs with our integrated solution for mission-critical HPC environments. The heterogeneous, highly scalable and available architecture provides support for traditional high-performance computing and high-throughput-workloads. It also works for big data, cognitive, GPU machine learning and containerized workloads.

With dynamic HPC cloud support, IBM Spectrum LSF Suites enables organizations to intelligently use cloud resources based on workload demand, with support for all major cloud providers.