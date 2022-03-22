What is a data center?

There are different types of data center facilities, and a single company may use more than one type, depending on workloads and business need.

Enterprise (on-premises) data centers

In this data center model, all IT infrastructure and data is hosted on-premises. Many companies choose to have their own on-premises data centers because they feel they have more control over information security, and can more easily comply with regulations such as the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). In an enterprise data center, the company is responsible for all deployment, monitoring, and management tasks.

Public cloud data centers

Cloud data centers (also called cloud computing data centers) house IT infrastructure resources for shared use by multiple customers—from scores to millions of customers—via an Internet connection.

Many of the largest cloud data centers—called hyperscale data centers—are run by major cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. In fact, most leading cloud providers run several hyperscale data centers around the world. Typically, cloud service providers maintain smaller, edge data centers located closer to cloud customers (and cloud customers’ customers). For real-time, data-intensive workloads such big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and content delivery applications, edge data centers can help minimize latency, improving overall application performance and customer experience.

Managed data centers and colocation Facilities

Managed data centers and colocation facilities are options for organizations that don’t have the space, staff, or expertise to deploy and manage some or all of their IT infrastructure on premises—but prefer not to host that infrastructure using the shared resources of a public cloud data center.

In a managed data center, the client company leases dedicated servers, storage and networking hardware from the data center provider, and the data center provider handles the administration, monitoring and management for the client company.

In a colocation facility, the client company owns all the infrastructure, and leases a dedicated space to host it within the facility. In the traditional colocation model, the client company has sole access to the hardware and full responsibility for managing it; this is ideal for privacy and security but often impractical, particularly during outages or emergencies. Today, most colocation providers offer management and monitoring services for clients who want them.

Managed data centers and colocation facilities are often used to house remote data backup and disaster recovery technology for small and midsized businesses (SMBs).