What is object storage?

There are many reasons to consider an object-storage-based solution to store your data, particularly in this era of the internet and digital communications that is producing large volumes of web-based, multimedia data at an increasing rate.

Storing and managing unstructured data

Object storage is seeing wide adoption in the era of cloud computing and for the management of unstructured data, which analysts estimate will represent most of all data worldwide soon.

The volume of web-generated content—emails, videos, social media, documents, sensor data produced by the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and more—is massive and growing. Unstructured data is typically static (unchanging) but may be required at any time, anywhere (like images and video files, for example, or archived data backups).

Cloud-based object storage is ideal for long-term data retention. Use object storage to replace traditional archives, such as Network Attached Storage (NAS), reducing your IT infrastructure. Easily archive and store mandated, regulatory data that must be retained for extended periods of time. Cost-effectively preserve large amounts of rich media content (images, videos and more) that is not frequently accessed.

Scalability

Unlimited scale is perhaps the most significant advantage of object-based data storage. Objects, or discrete units of data (in any quantity), are stored in a structurally flat data environment, within a storage device such as a server. You can simply add more devices or servers in parallel to an object storage cluster for extra processing and to support the higher throughputs required by large files such as videos or images.

Reduced complexity

Object storage removes the complexity that comes with a hierarchical file system with folders and directories. There is less potential for performance delay and more efficiency when retrieving data since there are no folders, directories or complex hierarchies to navigate. This improves performance, particularly when managing large quantities of data.

Disaster recovery/availability

You can configure object storage systems so that they replicate content. If a disk within a cluster fails, a duplicate disk is available, ensuring that the system continues running with no interruption or performance degradation. Data can be replicated within nodes and clusters and among distributed data centers for extra backup off-site and even across geographical regions.

Object storage is a more efficient alternative to tape backup solutions, which require tapes that need to be physically loaded into and removed from tape drives and moved off-site for geographic redundancy. You can use object storage to automatically back up on-premises databases to the cloud and to cost-effectively replicate data among distributed data centers. Add extra backup off-site and even across geographical regions to ensure disaster recovery.

For a deeper dive on disaster recovery, check out "Backup and Disaster Recovery: A Complete Guide."

Customizable metadata

Each object is a self-contained repository that includes metadata or descriptive information associated with it. Objects use this metadata for important functions such as policies for retention, deletion and routing, disaster recovery strategies (data protection) or validating content authenticity. You can also customize the metadata with extra context that can be later extracted and leveraged to perform business insights and analytics around customer service or market trends, for example.

Affordability

Object storage services use pay-as-you-go pricing that incurs no upfront costs or capital investment. You simply pay a monthly subscription fee for a specified amount of storage capacity, data retrieval, bandwidth usage and API transactions. Pricing is usually tier-based or volume-based, which means that you pay less for large volumes of data.

Additional cost savings come from the use of commodity server hardware, since object storage solutions have limited hardware constraints and can be deployed on most properly configured commodity servers. This limits the need to purchase new hardware when deploying an object storage platform on-premises. You can even use hardware from multiple vendors.

Cloud compatibility

Object storage goes hand in hand with cloud or hosted environments that deliver multi-tenant storage as a service. This allows many companies or departments within a company to share the same storage repository, with each having access to a separate portion of the storage space. This shared storage approach inherently optimizes scale and costs.

You reduce your organization’s onsite IT infrastructure by using low-cost cloud storage while keeping your data accessible when needed. Your enterprise, for example, can use a cloud-based object storage solution to collect and store large amounts of unstructured IoT and mobile data for your smart device applications.