Storage Ceph runs on industry-standard x86 hardware, providing an easy and efficient way to build a data lakehouse for IBM® watsonx.data™ and next-generation AI workloads. It's also massively scalable—engineered with no single point of failure and able to support petabytes of data and tens of billions of objects.



To realize the benefits of an on-premises hybrid cloud strategy, organizations are working to bridge the architectural divide between IT Ops and DevOps. Traditional enterprise apps previously relied on block storage systems running in on-premises data centers. Now, they must work seamlessly with web-scale apps in bare metal and containerized environments connecting to the cloud by platform as a service. Storage Ceph is designed to bridge these different infrastructures, application architectures, and various management and consumption experiences.

Data stored in Storage Ceph can be accessed by block protocols (for structured data) and by AWS S3 compatible REST APIs (for unstructured data). This makes Storage Ceph ideal for both application storage and as back-end storage for data lakehouses. Storage Ceph also supports NVMe/TCP, which makes it a competitive alternative in many virtualized environments.