Making digital transformation accessible with a robust financial strategy
Most companies have a plan for hybrid cloud and AI — is your financial strategy ready?

Hybrid cloud and AI success is built at the intersection of flexible and innovative IT, business and financial strategies. ​

IBM Financing and its ecosystem partners can help build a flexible and innovative financial strategy to fuel your hybrid cloud and AI journey.

Benefits Accelerate projects

Payment solutions could help you start and execute hybrid cloud and AI projects sooner and accelerate time to value.

 Enhance business results

A flexible and innovative financial strategy could help improve cash flow and enhance ROI — even potentially enabling self-funded projects.

 Boost agility and flexibility

Payment solutions built for your unique hybrid cloud and AI workload needs could help address changes in demands for capacity, performance and functionality.

A financial strategy may help you

Enhance IT project ROI and improve cash flow With a funding solution, you can align your payments to the anticipated project benefits, help improve cash flow and potentially enhance return on investment. Read the FinListics Solutions paper
Optmize TCO for IT projects A fair market value lease of IBM IT infrastructure may provide a potential reduction of total cost of ownership compared to purchase with upfront payment. View the cloud infographic
Start your IT project sooner Experience shows that IBM Project Financing™ can speed up project approval because of the lower investment required upfront. Read the IBM Project Financing brief
What we finance Software

IBM and Red Hat®​ payment solutions​ can help you accelerate your​ application modernization​ and journey to hybrid cloud​ and AI.

 IT Infrastructure

Leases and payment plans for ​IBM Z®, IBM Power® Systems, and IBM Storage solutions can help improve ROI and TCO.

 Discover Power Leasing

What we offer

Loans Acquire the hybrid cloud and AI technology financing you need with a flexible loan that may help you improve cash flow. View loan options
Leasing Take a predictable approach to building your hybrid cloud and AI infrastructure with leasing options that can help enhance ROI and TCO. Discover leasing options
IBM Project Financing™ Achieve financial flexibility with a single source IT financing option that can combine loans, leases and payment plans to help accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI projects. Learn about IBM Project Financing
Client stories Financing solution allows Pantheon to expand and keep working capital

A financing option allowed the growing independent software vendor to acquire new, scalable servers to develop applications and host cloud services for their customers.

 Service Express protects cash flow by spreading the cost of infrastructure investments

By engaging with IBM Financing, Service Express was able to enhance and expand its IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) offerings while minimizing the impact on cash flow.
Industry client stories Consumer products company

Payment solutions helped the company increase free cash flow and meet the need for specific payment terms as they moved to a hybrid cloud environment and AI solution based on the Red Hat® OpenShift® Platform.

 Financial services company

A mid-lease mainframe migration helped lower run rate, enhance ROI to 55% and payback to 1.5 years when a company upgraded to a cloud-native infrastructure.

 Health insurance company

A financing solution for IBM Cloud Pak® helped flatten payments over two years, which helped enhance the company’s cash flow and ROI.
Explore options and find relevant information on how to uninstall, return, pack and ship your leased equipment
A robust financial plan can help you accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey.
Disclaimer

IBM Financing offerings are provided through IBM affiliates and/or subsidiaries and divisions worldwide to qualified commercial and government clients.  Payment options and terms are based on a client’s credit rating, offering type, equipment, product type and options, and may vary by country. This offering does not guarantee that credit will be provided. Payment options for non-IBM content, which is part of an overall IBM end-user client solution, may also be eligible through IBM Financing. Other restrictions may apply. Payment options are subject to change, extension, or withdrawal without notice and may not be available in all countries. For certainty, the provision of offerings by IBM and IBM Financing do not, nor intend to, offer, or provide accounting, tax, or legal or regulatory compliance advice to clients. Clients are responsible for and should obtain their own expert advice, including consulting with their own financial, tax, and/or legal advisors, as applicable. Any tax or accounting treatment decisions made by or on behalf of the client are the sole responsibility of the client.

IBM Financing lease and financing offerings are provided in the United States through IBM Credit LLC. For IBM Credit LLC in California: loans are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law License.