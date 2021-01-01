Home IBM Financing End of Lease End of lease options
Explore options and find relevant information on how to uninstall, return, pack and ship your leased
Explore options for your end of lease Purchase

Buyout your leased hardware at residual value.

 Renew

Extend your initial lease for an extra period.

 Monthly continuation

Extend the lease on a monthly basis.

 Conclude

End your lease and return your hardware.
Returning your equipment Guarantee an easy and safe return of your end of lease equipment. Use the documents below to find important support and contact information, key steps for successful equipment return, return locations and estimated associated costs. End of lease guide Return locations
Return Guidebooks Return checklist Packing tips Damage fee table Frequently asked questions
Uninstallation and maintenance Uninstallation and supplies

If your equipment needs to be uninstalled and packaged by a qualified engineer, IBM can provide a quote to help you.

 Request a quote to uninstall your equipment (CA) Request a quote to uninstall your equipment (US) Maintenance program

If you have an ongoing maintenance on any of the equipment you are returning, ask your service provider to cancel your maintenance service.

 Discontinue IBM Maintenance (CA) Discontinue IBM Maintenance (US)
Impacts of returning equipment not leased with IBM Financing

Ensure the equipment being returned matches the equipment leased by IBM Financing to avoid losing ownership of the non-leased equipment. Refer to your End of Lease Quote or Customer Centre for further clarification on this topic.

 Read more
Disclaimer

IBM Financing offerings are provided through IBM subsidiaries and divisions worldwide to qualified commercial and government clients. IBM Financing lease and financing offerings are provided in the United States through IBM Credit LLC. Rates and availability are based on a client’s credit rating, financing terms, offering type, equipment and product type and options, and may vary by country. This offering does not guarantee that credit will be provided. Non-IBM content which is part of an overall IBM end user client solution may also be eligible for financing through IBM Financing. Non-hardware items are financed by means of loans. Other restrictions may apply. Rates and offerings are subject to change, extension or withdrawal without notice and may not be available in all countries. IBM and IBM Financing do not, nor intend to, offer or provide accounting, tax or legal advice to clients. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax and legal advisors. Any tax or accounting treatment decisions made by or on behalf of the client are the sole responsibility of the client. For IBM Credit LLC in California: Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license.