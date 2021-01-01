Buyout your leased hardware at residual value.
Extend your initial lease for an extra period.
Extend the lease on a monthly basis.
End your lease and return your hardware.
If your equipment needs to be uninstalled and packaged by a qualified engineer, IBM can provide a quote to help you.
If you have an ongoing maintenance on any of the equipment you are returning, ask your service provider to cancel your maintenance service.
Ensure the equipment being returned matches the equipment leased by IBM Financing to avoid losing ownership of the non-leased equipment. Refer to your End of Lease Quote or Customer Centre for further clarification on this topic.
IBM Financing offerings are provided through IBM subsidiaries and divisions worldwide to qualified commercial and government clients. IBM Financing lease and financing offerings are provided in the United States through IBM Credit LLC. Rates and availability are based on a client’s credit rating, financing terms, offering type, equipment and product type and options, and may vary by country. This offering does not guarantee that credit will be provided. Non-IBM content which is part of an overall IBM end user client solution may also be eligible for financing through IBM Financing. Non-hardware items are financed by means of loans. Other restrictions may apply. Rates and offerings are subject to change, extension or withdrawal without notice and may not be available in all countries. IBM and IBM Financing do not, nor intend to, offer or provide accounting, tax or legal advice to clients. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax and legal advisors. Any tax or accounting treatment decisions made by or on behalf of the client are the sole responsibility of the client. For IBM Credit LLC in California: Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license.