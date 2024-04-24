Home Storage Fusion IBM Fusion
The easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and watsonx.
Fusion is available as two flexible options to support your hybrid cloud needs.

Fusion HCI System provides a fully integrated, turnkey platform for running and maintaining all of your on-premises Red Hat OpenShift applications.

Fusion software runs anywhere Red Hat OpenShift runs—on public cloud, on-premises, bare metal and virtual machines.

 IBM watsonx.data together with IBM Storage Fusion HCI System (5:04)
Experience seamless virtualization & containerization with IBM Fusion + Red Hat OpenShift.

Experience Seamless Virtualization and Containerization
Benefits
Accelerate time to value​

Integrates hardware, Red Hat OpenShift and data services, eliminating compatibility issues and reducing setup time enabling you to get your containerized applications up and running in record time enabling faster innovation and reduced time-to-market.
Reduce total cost of ownership​

Simplifies infrastructure and data services for OpenShift applications by enabling platform engineers to centrally manage OpenShift, streamline operations, optimize resource utilization and reduce operational complexities and costs.
Improve productivity

Enhances productivity by simplifying infrastructure management for platform engineers, empowering developers to focus on coding and innovation and promoting collaboration between both groups through a standardized, streamlined environment.
Mitigate risk

Enhances application availability and reduces risks of network and storage-related issues. A dedicated high-speed internal network paired with NVMe storage ensures that performance goals are met. Robust data replication paired with failover strategies, ensure uninterrupted availability of mission-critical applications.

IBM Fusion HCI System with local caching capabilities and IBM watsonx.data accelerates remote S3 queries by 90X

*vs not using IBM Fusion System caching capabilities with watsonx.data.

Read the IBM Redbooks
Features​ The core value of Fusion is derived from “Fusion 5”—five foundational application data services that deliver a consistent experience across public cloud and on-premises bare metal or virtualized platforms. Data persistence​

Platform engineering and application development teams gain productivity from Fusion's automation for data storage provisioning.

 Data resilience​ ​

Ensures that data is always available, even ​during disruptive events or system failures.​

 Data security​

Data encryption, retention and recovery to protect from intentional or unintentional data loss.

 Data mobility​

Apps need to run ​from the edge, to the core and to the cloud, which also requires your data to be mobile.​

 Data cataloging​

Data scientists seek simple and fast ways to create actionable data insights at scale. ​

Use cases​

Accelerate time to value of hybrid cloud with Red Hat OpenShift​
With IBM Fusion, clients can confidently modernize legacy applications and deploy next-generation workloads supported by enterprise-class data persistence, resilience, security, mobility and cataloging. ​
Contact us to learn about our flexible deployment and pricing options.
