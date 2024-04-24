Fusion is available as two flexible options to support your hybrid cloud needs.
Fusion HCI System provides a fully integrated, turnkey platform for running and maintaining all of your on-premises Red Hat OpenShift applications.
Fusion software runs anywhere Red Hat OpenShift runs—on public cloud, on-premises, bare metal and virtual machines.
Experience Seamless Virtualization and Containerization
Integrates hardware, Red Hat OpenShift and data services, eliminating compatibility issues and reducing setup time enabling you to get your containerized applications up and running in record time enabling faster innovation and reduced time-to-market.
Simplifies infrastructure and data services for OpenShift applications by enabling platform engineers to centrally manage OpenShift, streamline operations, optimize resource utilization and reduce operational complexities and costs.
Enhances productivity by simplifying infrastructure management for platform engineers, empowering developers to focus on coding and innovation and promoting collaboration between both groups through a standardized, streamlined environment.
Enhances application availability and reduces risks of network and storage-related issues. A dedicated high-speed internal network paired with NVMe storage ensures that performance goals are met. Robust data replication paired with failover strategies, ensure uninterrupted availability of mission-critical applications.
*vs not using IBM Fusion System caching capabilities with watsonx.data.
Platform engineering and application development teams gain productivity from Fusion's automation for data storage provisioning.
Ensures that data is always available, even during disruptive events or system failures.
Data encryption, retention and recovery to protect from intentional or unintentional data loss.
Apps need to run from the edge, to the core and to the cloud, which also requires your data to be mobile.
Data scientists seek simple and fast ways to create actionable data insights at scale.
Leverage an enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.
Predict outcomes faster using a platform built with data fabric architecture. Collect, organize and analyze data, no matter where it resides.
Get intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and reliability in a single platform.