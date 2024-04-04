AI assistants are applications powered by watsonx. Deploy them to automate workflows and implement AI across a variety of business and technical functions such as customer service, HR and code development.

watsonx Assistant Designed to create exceptional customer service experiences, IBM watsonx™ Assistant™ empowers everyone in the organization to build and deploy AI-powered virtual agents without writing a line of code.

watsonx BI Assistant IBM watsonx™ BI Assistant answers your business questions in seconds, guiding you toward the most impactful decisions. Get personalized insights in seconds with your AI-powered business analyst and advisor.

watsonx Code Assistant Purpose-built for targeted use cases, IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant™ leverages generative AI to help enhance developer productivity reduce coding complexity, and accelerate developer onboarding.