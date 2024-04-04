Start building AI applications
IBM® watsonx™ AI and data platform includes three core components and a set of AI assistants designed to help you scale and accelerate the impact of AI with your trusted data across your business. Enterprises turn to watsonx because it is:
Get started with performant and cost-effective models purpose-built for business.
Explore what you can do with watsonx to deploy and embed AI across your business.
The watsonx platform has three components, allowing you to customize your AI solution. Choose one or more components that align with your needs.
Train, validate, tune and deploy foundation and machine learning models with ease.
Scale analytics and AI workloads for your data, anywhere with a datalakehouse that is open, hybrid and governed.
Accelerate responsibility, transparency and explainability in your data and AI workflows with watsonx.governance.
AI assistants are applications powered by watsonx. Deploy them to automate workflows and implement AI across a variety of business and technical functions such as customer service, HR and code development.
Designed to create exceptional customer service experiences, IBM watsonx™ Assistant™ empowers everyone in the organization to build and deploy AI-powered virtual agents without writing a line of code.
IBM watsonx™ BI Assistant answers your business questions in seconds, guiding you toward the most impactful decisions. Get personalized insights in seconds with your AI-powered business analyst and advisor.
Purpose-built for targeted use cases, IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant™ leverages generative AI to help enhance developer productivity reduce coding complexity, and accelerate developer onboarding.
Lighten your team's workload with an expanding catalog of capabilities, use IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate™ to assist with common and repetitvetalent management tasks such as creating a job description, pulling a report in Salesforce or SAP SuccessFactors, and more using natural language.
