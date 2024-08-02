The US Open is a sprawling, two-week tournament, with hundreds of matches played on 22 different courts. Keeping up with all the action is a challenge, both for tennis fans and the USTA editorial team covering the event. So, the USTA asked IBM to design, develop, and deliver solutions that enhance the digital experience and help its team serve up more content, covering more matches throughout the tournament.

To do it, the IBM Consulting team built generative AI-powered features using the watsonx AI and data platform. For example, Match Reports are AI-generated post-match summaries that are designed to get fans quickly up to speed on the action from around the tournament. AI Commentary adds AI-generated, spoken commentary to match highlights. And SlamTracker–the premier scoring application for the US Open–features AI-generated match previews and recaps.

“The AI models built with watsonx do more than enhance the digital experience of the US Open,” says Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA. “They also scale the productivity of our editorial team by automating key workflows.”

The IBM team worked with multiple AI models to develop the new features, including the family of Granit AI models. These large language models already understand language, but they needed to be trained, or “tuned,” on tennis data in order to translate US Open action into sentences and summaries.

“Foundation models are incredibly powerful and are ushering in a new age of generative AI,” says Shannon Miller, a Partner at IBM Consulting. “But to generate meaningful business outcomes, they need to be trained on high-quality data and develop domain expertise. And that’s why an organization’s proprietary data is the key differentiator when it comes to AI.”

The team used watsonx.data to connect and curate the USTA’s trusted data sources. The curation process includes de-duping and filtering the foundational data that informs the large language model, as well as the USTA’s proprietary data. The process filters for things like profanity or abusive language and objectionable content.

The models were then trained to translate tennis data into cogent descriptions, summarizing entire matches in the case of Match Reports, or generating sentences that describe the action in highlight reels for AI Commentary. Over the course of the 2024 US Open, Match Reports and AI Commentary will be generated for all men’s and women’s singles matches; something the USTA editorial team has never done before. And the ongoing operation of the models is monitored and managed using elements of watsonx.governance, which ensures the AI is performant, compliant and operating as expected.

During the software development phase of the project, the team took advantage of a powerful generative AI assistant to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its code. IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ uses generative AI from a purpose-built Granite model to accelerate software development, helping developers generate code based on natural language prompts. The team used this tool to analyze and explain snippets of code, annotate code to facilitate better collaboration between developers, and auto-complete snippets of analyzed code.