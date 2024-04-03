IBM® watsonx.data™ enables you simplify complex data landscapes, eliminate data siloes, optimize growing data workloads for price-performance, and manage and prepare data to improve the relevance and precision of AI.
Connect to storage and analytics environments in minutes and access all your data through a single point of entry with a shared metadata layer across clouds and on-premises environments
Unify, curate and prepare data efficiently for AI models and applications of your choice. Empower your AI with your trusted data.
With workload optimization across multiple query engines and storage tiers, minimize the cost of your data warehouse by 50% and pair the right workload with the right engine1
Explore the ways to put your data to work.
Key features to access and share data across the hybrid cloud.
“With watsonx.data integrated into Argos, our platform has significantly powered up, simplifying and enhancing our customer experience remarkably.”
— Dominik Regner, Sales Manager, Cogniware
“IBM watsonx.data enables next-generation lakehouse architecture for data-driven enterprises. We believe watsonx.data capabilities will help enterprises lower storage costs and optimize compute while helping to ensure seamless data management capabilities across discrete systems to support all data engineering and analytics (AI/ML) needs.”
— Ashish Baghel, CEO and Founder, NuoData and NucleusTeq
“Organizations struggle with data accessibility and performance when developing the next generation of robust AI and ML models. By working with watsonx.data, we accelerate our clients’ connection to their data, whether on-premises or at the edge, so they can gain trusted insights quickly by accessing all their data across their hybrid cloud environments.”
— Chris Cochran, VP Alliances, WANdisco
1 When comparing published 2023 list prices normalized for VPC hours of watsonx.data to several major cloud data warehouse vendors. Savings might vary depending on configurations, workloads and vendor.
IBM statements regarding its plans, directions and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at its sole discretion. See Pricing for more detail. Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.