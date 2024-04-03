Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx.data watsonx.data

The hybrid, open data lakehouse to power AI and analytics with all your data, anywhere.

Is your gen AI strategy generating ROI? 

Join AI leaders for a discussion on AI trends, opportunities, and advice on scaling AI to unlock sustainable value.

Simplify data using AI

IBM® watsonx.data™ enables you simplify complex data landscapes, eliminate data siloes, optimize growing data workloads for price-performance, and manage and prepare data to improve the relevance and precision of AI. 

 The data lakehouse for AI Access your data across hybrid cloud

Connect to storage and analytics environments in minutes and access all your data through a single point of entry with a shared metadata layer across clouds and on-premises environments

 Use quality data for AI

Unify, curate and prepare data efficiently for AI models and applications of your choice. Empower your AI with your trusted data.

 Reduce your data warehouse costs

With workload optimization across multiple query engines and storage tiers, minimize the cost of your data warehouse by 50% and pair the right workload with the right engine1

Use cases

Explore the ways to put your data to work. 

watsonx.data solution brief
Data lakehouse for generative AI Unify, curate and prepare data efficiently for AI models and applications. Integrated vectorized embedding capabilities enable RAG use cases at scale across large sets of your trusted, governed data. Read more about preparing and delivering your data for AI
Cost-optimize your data warehouse Optimize workloads from your data warehouse by choosing the right engine for the right workload, at the right cost.  Read more about data warehouse optimization Watch the webinar
Modernize your data lake Extract more value from your data by modernizing ineffective data lakes with warehouse-like performance, security and governance. Read more about data lake modernization
Unlock mainframe data for AI Transactional data represents the current state of the business for many organizations and can provide unique predictive value for AI insights. Unlock the power of your transactional mainframe data for gen AI through integration with IBM Data Gate for watsonx. Learn more about unlocking your mainframe data for AI
Generative AI- powered data insights Embed a gen AI-powered semantic layer into watsonx.data to easily find, semantically enrich, and understand previously cryptic structured data in natural language through semantic search and unlock data insights faster. No SQL required.

Features

Key features to access and share data across the hybrid cloud.

Hybrid cloud deployments Seamlessly deploy across any cloud or on-premises environment in minutes with workload portability through Red Hat® OpenShift®. Accelerate on-premises deployment and querying through integration with IBM® Storage Fusion HCI. Explore IBM Storage Fusion HCI Read the IBM Redbook
Easy-to-use integrated console Connect to and access a single copy of your data, wherever it resides across a hybrid cloud and deploy query engines in minutes. Explore and transform data with common SQL.
Optimize workloads with fit-for-purpose query engines Drive data workload costs down with cost-efficient compute and storage and fit-for-purpose query engines like Presto, Presto C++, and Spark, IBM® Db2®, IBM® Netezza® that dynamically scale up and down. Read the presto whitepaper Get the ebook: learning and operating presto
Accelerate generative AI powered data insights Embed a semantic layer powered by IBM® watsonx.ai™ foundation models into watsonx.data to easily find, semantically enrich, and understand previously cryptic structured data in natural language through semantic search and unlock data insights faster Explore foundation models in watsonx.ai
Integrated vector database Use your trusted and governed data in RAG and other machine learning and AI use cases. Unify, curate and prepare vectorized embeddings to enhance the relevance and precision of your AI with your data.
Share a single copy of data for analytics and AI Store vast data in vendor-agnostic open formats, such as Parquet, Avro and Apache ORC, using Apache Iceberg table format and shared metadata to share a single copy of data across multiple query engines. Create vectorized embeddings to prepare your data for AI.

Watsonx.data and AWS: available now

IBM watsonx.data and AWS are enhancing cloud-based analytics and AI, enabling organizations to accelerate their data modernization strategies. By combining the openness, performance and governance of IBM watsonx.data with scalability, agility and cost efficiency of the AWS cloud infrastructure, businesses can achieve greater convenience and flexibility.

 Learn more about the partnership
Client stories Clients are using watsonx.data to capitalize on the value of their data across the hybrid cloud and deploy AI workloads at scale. Explore more client stories Cogniware

“With watsonx.data integrated into Argos, our platform has significantly powered up, simplifying and enhancing our customer experience remarkably.”

— Dominik Regner, Sales Manager, Cogniware

 Read the case study NuoData

“IBM watsonx.data enables next-generation lakehouse architecture for data-driven enterprises. We believe watsonx.data capabilities will help enterprises lower storage costs and optimize compute while helping to ensure seamless data management capabilities across discrete systems to support all data engineering and analytics (AI/ML) needs.”

— Ashish Baghel, CEO and Founder, NuoData and NucleusTeq

 WANdisco

“Organizations struggle with data accessibility and performance when developing the next generation of robust AI and ML models. By working with watsonx.data, we accelerate our clients’ connection to their data, whether on-premises or at the edge, so they can gain trusted insights quickly by accessing all their data across their hybrid cloud environments.”

— Chris Cochran, VP Alliances, WANdisco
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial or request a live demo to see how you can put watsonx.data to work today.

Footnotes

When comparing published 2023 list prices normalized for VPC hours of watsonx.data to several major cloud data warehouse vendors. Savings might vary depending on configurations, workloads and vendor.

