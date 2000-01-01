Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx pricing
IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform is designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business
watsonx pricing

Leverage our next-generation studio to train, tune, validate and deploy AI models, and fit-for-purpose data store for scaling AI workloads based on an open data lakehouse architecture.

Get started with your governance strategy to direct, manage and monitor your organization’s AI activities.

Check out the different pricing tiers for the watsonx subscription to get started building AI applications for production‐grade use, built on top of our hybrid cloud platform.
Pricing tiers (SaaS)
Trial  Free Getting started Start your free trial Essentials Individuals, POCs Standard Enterprise, Production use

watsonx.ai

Model Inference per 1000 Tokens2

ML Tools and ML runtime based on Capacity Unit Hours1

See Models pricing

 

  

ML functionality (20 CUH/month)1

Inferencing (50000 token limit/month)2

Prompt Lab

Open source models

IBM-developed watsonx models

Synthetic Data Generator

Try it for free

 

USD 0 per month - Tier fee

ML functionality

Inferencing

Prompt Lab

Open source models

IBM-developed watsonx models

Synthetic Data Generator

Prompt tuning 

USD 1050 per month - Tier fee

ML functionality

Inferencing

Prompt Lab

Open source models

IBM-developed watsonx models

Synthetic Data Generator

Prompt tuning

Future availability3:

Model hosting

Bring-your-own-model

watsonx.data

Supporting services - USD 3 per hour

Cache optimized node (16 vCPU w/ 3.8TB NVMe) - USD 2.80 per hour

Compute optimized node - (72 vCPU w/ 1.8TB NVMe) - USD 6.50 per hour

 

   

  

  

2000 free Resource Units (usually used in 7-12 days)

Try it for free

Hive metastore and Iceberg catalog

Infrastructure manager and query editor

Presto, Spark, Db2 Warehouse, and Netezza integration

 

Hive metastore and Iceberg catalog

Infrastructure manager and query editor

Presto, Spark, Db2 Warehouse, and Netezza integration

 

watsonx.governance

Resource Unit1 per

  • Evaluation2

  • Global Explanation4

  • 500 Local Explanations5

Evaluations2 are calculations for

  • Generative AI or ML Quality

  • LLM or ML Drift

  • LLM or ML Model Health

  • ML Fairness

 

     

Predictive and Foundational model evaluations, monitoring, lifecycle tracking, and automatic documentation of facts.

  • Maximum 200 Resource Units1

  • Maximum 1k records/evaluation2

  • Maximum to 3 rows/use case

  • Maximum to 3 use cases

  • Maximum 500 local explanations per global explanation4

  • Maximum of 1 inventory

Try it for free

Predictive and Foundational model evaluations, monitoring, lifecycle tracking, and automatic documentation of facts.

  • Maximum 50k records /evaluation2

  • Maximum 500 local explanations per global explanation4

  • Maximum 500 inventories

USD 0.60 /  Resource Unit

Future availability3

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Software pricing

Watsonx.ai is available as software today. Pricing for watsonx.ai is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC). Software capabilities include Essentials SaaS tier.

Watsonx.data is available as software today. Pricing for watsonx.data software is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC). Software capabilities include Standard SaaS tier plus bundled IBM Analytics Engine Powered by Apache Spark, IBM Storage Fusion, IBM Storage Ceph, IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform software, Red Hat OpenShift and more.

Watsonx.governance is available as software today. Pricing for watsonx.governance software is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC). Software capabilities include Essentials SaaS tier.
Footnotes

Capacity Unit Hour pricing depends on the environment and tools utilized within a billing month.

For foundation model inference, charges are based on a Resource Unit (RU) metric which is equivalent to 1000 token (including both input and output tokens). 

IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion.

Global Explanation identifies features that have the most impact on the behavior of your model.

Local Explanation explains an individual transaction of a predictive ML model.

Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities, and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.

SaaS tiers apply to each platform component individually.