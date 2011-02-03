Explore the pricing tiers for our trial, essential, and standard plans on watsonx.ai. For model pricing, explore IBM's foundation and embedding model section, as well as third-party foundation and embedding models pricing.
Model inference based on Resource Unit
(per 1000 tokens)2
ML functionality based on Capacity Unit
Hours (per tool or runtime)1
ML functionality (20 CUH limit /month)1
Inferencing (50,000 tokens / month)2
Prompt Lab
Open source models
IBM-developed watsonx models
Synthetic Data Generator
ML functionality
Inferencing
Prompt Lab
Open source models
IBM-developed watsonx models
Synthetic Data Generator
Prompt tuning
Text extraction
USD 1050 per month* - Tier fee
ML functionality
Inferencing
Prompt Lab
Open source models
IBM-developed watsonx models
Synthetic Data Generator
Prompt tuning
Text extraction
Custom foundation models
Model hosting
Deploy on demand models
granite-3-1-8b-instruct
USD $0.20 *
granite-3-8b-base
USD $5.22 *
granite-3-1-2b-instruct
USD $0.10 *
granite-guardian-3-8b
USD $0.20 *
granite-guardian-3-2b
USD $0.10*
granite-20b-multilingual
USD $0.60 *
granite-13b-chat
USD $0.60 *
USD $5.22 *
granite-13b-instruct
USD $0.60 *
USD $5.22 *
granite-34b-code-instruct
USD $0.60 *
granite-20b-code-instruct
USD $0.60
granite-8b-code-instruct
USD $0.60 *
granite-3b-code-instruct
USD $0.60 *
granite-8b-japanese
USD $0.60 *
granite-7b-lab
USD $0.60 *
granite-20b-code-base-schema-linking
USD $5.22 *
granite-20b-code-base-sql-gen
USD $5.22 *
slate-125m-english-rtrvr-v2
USD $0.10 *
slate-125m-english-rtrvr
USD $0.10 *
slate-30m-english-rtrvr-v2
USD $0.10 *
slate-30m-english-rtrvr
USD $0.10 *
llama-3-3-70b-instruct
Meta
USD $1.80 *
USD $10.40 *
llama-3-3-70b-instruct-hf
Meta
USD $20.85 *
llama-3-2-90b-vision-instruct
Meta
USD $2.00 *
llama-3-2-11b-vision-instruct
Meta
USD $0.35 *
llama-guard-3-11b-vision
Meta
USD $0.35 *
llama-3-2-1b-instruct
Meta
USD $0.10 *
llama-3-2-3b-instruct
Meta
USD $0.15 *
llama-3-405b-instruct
Meta
Input: USD $5.00 * / Output: USD $16.00 *
llama-3-1-70b-instruct
Meta
USD $1.80 *
llama-3-1-8b-instruct
Meta
USD $0.60 *
USD $5.22 *
llama-3-1-8b
Meta
USD $5.22 *
llama3-llava-next-8b-hf
llava-hf
USD $0.60 *
llama-3-8b-instruct
Meta
USD $0.60 *
USD $5.22 *
llama-3-70b-instruct
Meta
USD $1.80 *
USD $20.85 *
llama-2-70b-chat
Meta
USD $20.85 *
llama-2-13b-chat
Meta
USD $5.22 *
llama2-13b-dpo-v7 (Korean)
MindsAndCompany
USD $1.80 *
allam-1-13b-instruct
SDAIA
USD $1.80 *
codellama-34b-instruct
Meta
USD $1.80 *
pixtral-12b
Mistral AI
USD $0.35 *
mistral-large-2
Mistral AI
Input: USD $3.00 * / Output: USD $10.00 *
mixtral-8x7b-instruct
Mistral AI
USD $0.60
USD $10.40 *
mixtral-8x7b-base
Mistral AI
USD $10.40 *
mistral-nemo-instruct-2407
Mistral AI
USD $5.22 *
jais-13b-chat (Arabic)
core42
USD $1.80 *
flan-t5-xl-3b
USD $0.60 *
USD $5.22*
flan-t5-xxl-11b
USD $1.80 *
USD $5.22 *
flan-ul2-20b
USD $5.00 *
USD $5.22 *
elyza-japanese-llama-2-7b-instruct
ELYZA
USD $1.80 *
mt0-xxl-13b
BigScience
USD $1.80 *
USD $5.22 *
all-mini-l6-v2
Microsoft
USD $0.10 *
all-minilm-l12-v2
OS-NLP-CV
USD $0.10 *
multilingual-e5-large
Intel
USD $0.10 *
1Capacity Unit Hour pricing depends on the environment and tools utilized within a billing month.
2For foundation model inference, charges are based on a Resource Unit (RU) metric which is equivalent to 1000 token (including both input and output tokens).
Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities, and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.