A one-stop, integrated AI development studio for end-to-end AI application development
Explore the pricing tiers for our trial, essential, and standard plans on watsonx.ai. For model pricing, explore IBM's foundation and embedding model section, as well as third-party foundation and embedding models pricing.
Pricing tiers (SaaS)
Trial Free Getting started Start your free trial Essentials Individuals, POCs Standard Enterprise Production use

Model inference based on Resource Unit
(per 1000 tokens)2

ML functionality based on Capacity Unit
Hours (per tool or runtime)1

  

ML functionality (20 CUH limit /month)1

Inferencing (50,000 tokens / month)2

Prompt Lab

Open source models

IBM-developed watsonx models

Synthetic Data Generator

 

ML functionality

Inferencing

Prompt Lab

Open source models

IBM-developed watsonx models

Synthetic Data Generator

Prompt tuning

Text extraction

USD 1050 per month* - Tier fee

ML functionality

Inferencing

Prompt Lab

Open source models

IBM-developed watsonx models

Synthetic Data Generator

Prompt tuning

Text extraction

Custom foundation models

Model hosting

Deploy on demand models

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Foundation models from IBM
Model name Deploy by IBM Pay per token Price  Per 1 million tokens in USD* Deploy on demand Pay by the hour Price Per hour in USD*

granite-3-1-8b-instruct

 USD $0.20 *

granite-3-8b-base

USD $5.22 *

granite-3-1-2b-instruct

USD $0.10 *

granite-guardian-3-8b

USD $0.20 *

granite-guardian-3-2b

USD $0.10*

granite-20b-multilingual

USD $0.60 *

granite-13b-chat 

USD $0.60 *

USD $5.22 *

granite-13b-instruct

USD $0.60 *

USD $5.22 *

granite-34b-code-instruct

USD $0.60 *

granite-20b-code-instruct

USD $0.60

granite-8b-code-instruct

USD $0.60 *

granite-3b-code-instruct

USD $0.60 *

granite-8b-japanese

USD $0.60 *

granite-7b-lab

USD $0.60 *

granite-20b-code-base-schema-linking

USD $5.22 *

granite-20b-code-base-sql-gen

USD $5.22 *

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Embedding models from IBM
Model name Price Per 1 million tokens in USD*

slate-125m-english-rtrvr-v2

USD $0.10 *

slate-125m-english-rtrvr

USD $0.10 *

slate-30m-english-rtrvr-v2

USD $0.10 *

slate-30m-english-rtrvr

USD $0.10 *

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Third-party foundation models 
Model name Provider Deployed by IBM Pay per token Price Per 1 million tokens in USD* Deploy on demand Pay by the hour Price Per hour in USD*

llama-3-3-70b-instruct

Meta

USD $1.80 *

USD $10.40 *

llama-3-3-70b-instruct-hf

Meta

USD $20.85 *

llama-3-2-90b-vision-instruct

Meta

USD $2.00 *

llama-3-2-11b-vision-instruct

Meta

USD $0.35 *

llama-guard-3-11b-vision

Meta

USD $0.35 *

llama-3-2-1b-instruct

Meta

USD $0.10 *

llama-3-2-3b-instruct

Meta

USD $0.15 *

llama-3-405b-instruct

Meta

Input: USD $5.00 * / Output: USD $16.00 *

llama-3-1-70b-instruct

Meta

USD $1.80 *

llama-3-1-8b-instruct 

Meta

USD $0.60 *

USD $5.22 *

llama-3-1-8b

Meta

USD $5.22 *

llama3-llava-next-8b-hf

llava-hf

USD $0.60 *

llama-3-8b-instruct

Meta

USD $0.60 *

USD $5.22 *

llama-3-70b-instruct

Meta

USD $1.80 *

USD $20.85 *

llama-2-70b-chat

Meta

USD $20.85 *

llama-2-13b-chat

Meta

USD $5.22 *

llama2-13b-dpo-v7 (Korean)

MindsAndCompany

USD $1.80 *

allam-1-13b-instruct

SDAIA

USD $1.80 *

codellama-34b-instruct

Meta

USD $1.80 *

pixtral-12b

Mistral AI

USD $0.35 * 

mistral-large-2

Mistral AI

Input: USD $3.00 * / Output: USD $10.00 *

mixtral-8x7b-instruct

Mistral AI

USD $0.60

USD $10.40 *

mixtral-8x7b-base

Mistral AI

USD $10.40 *

mistral-nemo-instruct-2407

Mistral AI

USD $5.22 *

jais-13b-chat (Arabic)

core42

USD $1.80 *

flan-t5-xl-3b

Google

USD $0.60 *

USD $5.22*

flan-t5-xxl-11b

Google

USD $1.80 *

USD $5.22 *

flan-ul2-20b

Google

USD $5.00 *

USD $5.22 *

elyza-japanese-llama-2-7b-instruct

ELYZA

USD $1.80 *

mt0-xxl-13b

BigScience

USD $1.80 *

USD $5.22 *

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Third-party embedding models
Model name Provider Price  Per 1 million tokens in USD*

all-mini-l6-v2

Microsoft

USD $0.10 *

all-minilm-l12-v2

OS-NLP-CV

USD $0.10 *

multilingual-e5-large

Intel

USD $0.10 *

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Software pricing

watsonx.ai is available as software today.  Pricing for watsonx.ai is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC).

 
Take the next step

Try watsonx.ai at no cost, or continue your journey of discovery.

Footnotes

1Capacity Unit Hour pricing depends on the environment and tools utilized within a billing month.

2For foundation model inference, charges are based on a Resource Unit (RU) metric which is equivalent to 1000 token (including both input and output tokens). 

Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities, and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.