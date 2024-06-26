Read more
How we can help
Explore this story
IBM Garage helps realize value, not just identify it. Scale transformation from conception to user-adoption through a data driven, user-centric, value-obsessed operating model and methodology proven to delivery 20% improvements in efficiency.
20%
increase in data team efficiency(1)
108%
ROI on projects built with the methodology(1)
75%
faster developer tool delivery(3)
20%
increase in customer engagement(2)
As an AWS Premier Partner, IBM Consulting™ brings business and IT transformation expertise, methodologies and tools—from across industries—to accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey on the AWS Cloud.
We empower you to pursue growth opportunities, achieve return on investments and business goals and get to the heart of next level value from Salesforce.
IBM Consulting brings trusted expertise built from 30-years as a Microsoft partner. Achieve your business needs and get the most from their Microsoft investments by leveraging the full potential of AI and Azure Cloud.
IBM Consulting has more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle cloud consultants who have helped clients successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects. The practice is configured to maximize business performance and deliver a best-in-class target operating model with critical business capabilities — optimized to deliver the most value.
IBM Consulting is a worldwide partner recognized on every continent
IBM has developed a unique alliance with Adobe in an ecosystem that spans across both technology and services. With an industry-first approach, deep consulting capabilities across all three Adobe clouds, proprietary Adobe solutions, and a reputation for handling some of the most complex projects in the Adobe customer ecosystem.