IBM's modern approach to business process operations starts with an experiential co-creation approach that helps clients reimagine operational workflows infusing them with automation and AI.
Our clients elevate their outcomes, experiences, and productivity while increasing their AI-maturity. Innovate alongside our domain experts through a personalized approach to redesigning core processes and systems while de-risking operations.
Our global clients simultaneously operate and modernize essential business operations, and learn to leverage emerging technology such as generative AI in ways that accelerate time to value, increase agility, reduce costs, and deliver business insights that create and maintain a competitive edge.
Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
IBM supercharges client value and consultant work with IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform with a library of assistants
With 30,000+ skilled finance and accounting industry practitioners, we can help unleash the value of AI-driven finance, and deliver demonstrable outcomes across financial planning and analytics, procure to pay, order to cash, and record to reporting.
Our HR and Talent BPO services combine deep process and technology expertise to help you create the essential AI-driven HR processes that result in better end-to-end experiences while reducing operational costs.
Our supply chain business process operations experts are the strategic sources of diverse talent needed to navigate an increasingly complex operating environment in this AI-era. We help our clients fuel strategic reinvention delivering the AI-enabled supply chains of the future.
Our world-class marketing consultants have deep technology expertise and market leadership in data analytics and AI to unravel complexity and realize your vision for increased efficiency and growth.
With AI for customer service, IBM Consulting helps organizations develop a data and AI strategy to transform the customer service experience and empower their employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams for improved profitability.
The expertise to infuse Generative AI and automation into core procurement processes, enabling better visibility, decision-making and better understanding of spend, contract management and strategic sourcing.
To help the US Open stay on the cutting edge of customer experience, IBM Consulting built power generative AI models with watsonx.
One of America's largest state governments employs in-depth process analysis to improve procure-to-pay process - with a solution that identified and remedied costly issues.
AB InBev alleviates its complicated HR landscape, reinvests in more value-added services, and is operating more cost-effectively with the help of IBM Consulting.
IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions to reduce costs and increase agility.
We have more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle consultants who have successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects.
IBM, Red Hat and Celonis are working to help clients execute at full capacity and rapidly deliver the maximum value from their processes.
Complete hybrid cloud management services to accelerate your cloud journey to unleash full potential of your investments.
Automate your digital workflows to increase productivity, efficiency and insights — on premises or on cloud.
Deliver consistent and intelligent customer care across all channels and touchpoints with conversational AI.
Migrate legacy ERP applications to the cloud and turn finance into a competitive advantage.
Hyperautomate decision making and improve profitability, with planetary health as an essential consideration.
Inspire your workforce and meet your complex HR needs with a people-centric approach to talent management.
