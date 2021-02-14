Home Consulting BPO Business process outsourcing (BPO) services
Experience-led co-creation that drives business value quickly, modernizes essential business processes, and helps you deploy enterprise-wide AI strategies.
Read the HFS Report Request a personalized AI strategy briefing
Young business people working with new startup project in modern loft

Join us at Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024

IBM is a premier sponsor at Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024, Sept 11-12 in London, UK. 

 Learn more
Enable new ways of working and reimagine your operations with AI

IBM's modern approach to business process operations starts with an experiential co-creation approach that helps clients reimagine operational workflows infusing them with automation and AI.

Our clients elevate their outcomes, experiences, and productivity while increasing their AI-maturity. Innovate alongside our domain experts through a personalized approach to redesigning core processes and systems while de-risking operations.

Our global clients simultaneously operate and modernize essential business operations, and learn to leverage emerging technology such as generative AI in ways that accelerate time to value, increase agility, reduce costs, and deliver business insights that create and maintain a competitive edge.
Now available: IBM Concert

Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
What's new

IBM supercharges client value and consultant work with IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform with a library of assistants
IBM positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting BPO Gartner has recognized IBM as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. IBM has a digital business model, and client framework that accelerates growth and benefits for its BPO clients. Learn what makes it possible
Benefits 82%

of executives agree that the benefits they expect from generative AI exceed the potential risks.1

 +55%

higher profitability/efficiency performance. Organizations that prioritize their operating model as an enabler of transformation outperform their skills-centric peers in multiple dimensions.2

 62%

of companies experience more agility as a result of their current process modernization efforts.3
Capabilities IBM has the deep industry and domain expertise and experience to transform essential processes across your enterprise, from human resources to finance through supply chain and procurement. AI-driven finance and accounting business process operations

With 30,000+ skilled finance and accounting industry practitioners, we can help unleash the value of AI-driven finance, and deliver demonstrable outcomes across financial planning and analytics, procure to pay, order to cash, and record to reporting.

 Reimagine your finance operations Modern talent and HR outsourcing

Our HR and Talent BPO services combine deep process and technology expertise to help you create the essential AI-driven HR processes that result in better end-to-end experiences while reducing operational costs.

 Explore an AI-first approach to modern HR operations Intelligent supply chain operations

Our supply chain business process operations experts are the strategic sources of diverse talent needed to navigate an increasingly complex operating environment in this AI-era. We help our clients fuel strategic reinvention delivering the AI-enabled supply chains of the future.

 Build AI-enabled, sustainable supply chains Intelligent marketing operations  

Our world-class marketing consultants have deep technology expertise and market leadership in data analytics and AI to unravel complexity and realize your vision for increased efficiency and growth.

 Explore managed marketing services Customer service transformation

With AI for customer service, IBM Consulting helps organizations develop a data and AI strategy to transform the customer service experience and empower their employees, delight customers and unlock new revenue streams for improved profitability. 

 Unlock efficiency and supercharge your agents with generative AI AI-driven Procurement transformation

The expertise to infuse Generative AI and automation into core procurement processes, enabling better visibility, decision-making and better understanding of spend, contract management and strategic sourcing.

 Procurement outsourcing services
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more
If you can reimagine how work gets done, then you can reinvent an organization. Intelligent workflows start with the experience, bringing AI capabilities on a hybrid cloud platform that empowers employees with data and technology to deliver exponential results. Joanne E. Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation & Operations, IBM Learn about how IBM transforms “business as usual” with AI and hybrid cloud technologies
Case studies U.S. Open

To help the US Open stay on the cutting edge of customer experience, IBM Consulting built power generative AI models with watsonx.

 State Procurement

One of America's largest state governments employs in-depth process analysis to improve procure-to-pay process - with a solution that identified and remedied costly issues.

 Anheuser-Busch

AB InBev alleviates its complicated HR landscape, reinvests in more value-added services, and is operating more cost-effectively with the help of IBM Consulting.
Strategic partnerships Consulting services for SAP running on any cloud

IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions to reduce costs and increase agility.

 Explore our SAP capabilities Delivering solutions optimized for Oracle Cloud

We have more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle consultants who have successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects.

 Learn more Drive efficiency with Celonis process mining

IBM, Red Hat and Celonis are working to help clients execute at full capacity and rapidly deliver the maximum value from their processes.

 Learn more

Insights

Get the best of IBM in your inbox. Select from our collection of curated newsletters that deliver thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.
Subscribe now
Aligning business processes to support agility, drive business outcomes, and enriching data are key factors that make finance transformation Read about it here
IBM positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing 92% of polled executives agree that their organization’s workflows will be digitized and will leverage AI-enabled automation by 2025 See what supply chain leaders should do—and stop doing—to capture the generative AI opportunity
Related solutions Application management for hybrid cloud

Complete hybrid cloud management services to accelerate your cloud journey to unleash full potential of your investments.

 Learn more IBM Business Automation Workflow

Automate your digital workflows to increase productivity, efficiency and insights — on premises or on cloud.

 Learn more IBM watsonx Assistant

Deliver consistent and intelligent customer care across all channels and touchpoints with conversational AI.

 Learn more Finance transformation consulting

Migrate legacy ERP applications to the cloud and turn finance into a competitive advantage.

 Learn more Build resilient, agile and sustainable supply chains

Hyperautomate decision making and improve profitability, with planetary health as an essential consideration.

 Learn more Talent management consulting

Inspire your workforce and meet your complex HR needs with a people-centric approach to talent management.

 Learn more
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

Register now