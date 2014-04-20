Accelerate and achieve business goals with IBM Consulting. We help you deliver purpose-built application modernization that simplifies technology management and reduces costs by embedding and operationalizing emerging technologies into your core business processes and platform strategies. Whether building premium experiences with Etihad Airways or sustainable initiatives with Siemens Gamesa, we use modern, open technology solutions and agile, innovative ways of working to unite and align your information technology strategy, all while processing meaningful automation and AI outcomes.