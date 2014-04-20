Home Consulting Technology Technology consulting services
Overview
The future of technology is open

Accelerate and achieve business goals with IBM Consulting. We help you deliver purpose-built application modernization that simplifies technology management and reduces costs by embedding and operationalizing emerging technologies into your core business processes and platform strategies. Whether building premium experiences with Etihad Airways or sustainable initiatives with Siemens Gamesa, we use modern, open technology solutions and agile, innovative ways of working to unite and align your information technology strategy, all while processing meaningful automation and AI outcomes.
Capabilities Data and analytics consulting

Unlock the strategic value of enterprise data and build an insight-driven organization. Transform your business with data science, advanced analytics and data visualization to improve business intelligence and leverage technology capabilities with IBM Consulting.

 Explore analytics consulting Application modernization services

Backed by IBM Cloud® Paks and Red Hat® OpenShift®, we speed up application modernization timelines from months to weeks and reduce costs by over 30%.1

 Explore application consulting Automation consulting

IBM Consulting modernizes your business through the application of automation with AI. Achieve business transformation by enabling your entire organization to be always on, optimizing operations to provide seamless continuity.

 Explore automation consulting Cloud consulting

Infuse automation and AI to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance client experience. We help simplify managing applications in your hybrid ecosystem, deliver optimization and increase ROI.

 Explore cloud consulting Cybersecurity services

Quantify, prioritize and manage cybersecurity risks with IBM Consulting’s industry-leading risk management assessments and security strategies while accelerating transformation within your business.

 Explore cybersecurity consulting Artificial intelligence consulting

Discover how IBM’s artificial intelligence services and consulting can help implement and scale advancements in enterprise AI and machine learning to reinvent your organization’s workflows.

 Explore AI consulting Blockchain consulting

Work with the top-ranked blockchain services provider through your blockchain journey using a proven network design framework that drives operational agility while opening new revenue streams.

 Explore blockchain consulting Ecommerce services

Work with IBM commerce experts to design and deploy engaging commerce experiences that build customer loyalty using a modern architecture with an ecosystems approach.

 Explore ecommerce services
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
IBM dedicated significant time and resources to help us refine our ideas. This process was extremely valuable when it came to determining the optimal design and configuration for the new solution. Finn Mainstone Senior Product Manager Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Read more
Case studies UK Ministry of Defense

The UK Ministry of Defense centralized financial services data with robust data governance practices and deployed data visualization tools that improved operational efficiency and decision making.

 Etihad Airways

IBM Consulting, IBM Cloud and IBM Garage helped Etihad simplify the customer experience by enabling them to generate 1,700 WhatsApp boarding passes and 4,000 email boarding passes daily—all within 15 weeks.

 Siemens Gamesa

To accelerate manufacturing and cut time to market for wind power, Siemens Gamesa partnered with IBM Consulting to create a machine learning (ML) solution on Microsoft Azure.
Strategic partnerships A leader in Adobe Experience Cloud

IBM and Adobe are helping global clients deliver more personal, flexible and secure customer experiences.

 Explore our Adobe capabilities Amazon Web Services

IBM can help migration to and operation on AWS Cloud to automate across your business and meet evolving market trends.

 Explore our AWS capabilities IBM Cloud

Build apps that utilize the capabilities of IBM Cloud by integrating DevOps tools and practices.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud Microsoft Azure

IBM helps clients tailor a highly-secure hybrid multicloud roadmap to Microsoft Azure, including application modernization and management.

 Explore our Microsoft Azure capabilities Oracle

IBM offers industry and business process solutions in tech consulting by employing Oracle platforms with new technologies.

 Explore our Oracle capabilities SAP

IBM provides a full range of SAP consulting and technology solutions to reduce costs and increase agility.

 Explore our SAP capabilities

Insights

Cut through the noise with insights on the latest in business and technology. Hear from c-suite leaders who are driving business innovation.
Find insights from real breaches to help manage cyber risks Read more
Named a leader in delivering hyperscaler cloud services, IBM can help you with your own multicloud journey Bestseller India harnesses the power of AI to predict fashion trends Complexity is the hybrid cloud journey’s archenemy but it can be defeated
Footnotes

1 Total Economic Impact of IBM Application Modernization, Forrester, 2020