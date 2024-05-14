Like all large modern organizations, the MoD depends on the efficiency of a host of business services, such as finance, procurement and human resources. Instead of the Ministry and individual forces each running their own accounting, purchasing and HR departments, the MoD operates a central shared services model, delivered by its Defence Business Services (DBS) division.

DBS is responsible for the end-to-end delivery of these services, including not only expert staff and well-designed business processes, but also the underlying technology. Over the years, as DBS’s remit expanded, it inherited many disparate IT systems and data sources from different agencies within the MoD, ranging from large enterprise applications and databases to small custom-built tools and spreadsheets.

Managing this complexity was becoming a full-time job for the DBS team, and the maintenance burden made it difficult to deliver service improvements. The organization wanted to move toward a more modern, efficient operating model and recognized that standardizing and converging its IT landscape would be a vital first step — helping cut the cost of ownership, reduce maintenance and mitigate business risk.

“DBS is looking to simplify its system landscape for a number of reasons,” explains James Courtney-Holt, CIO Finance & Commercial Lead at DBS. “It will allow us to make best use of our core Oracle and IBM Cognos software and enable DBS resources. It will allow the internal DBS team to take full responsibility for the support and change of our systems. And it will prepare us for a move to cloud services in the future.”