© Copyright IBM Corporation 1994, 2023.
U.S. Government Users Restricted Rights - Use, duplication or disclosure restricted by GSA ADP Schedule Contract with IBM Corp.
IBM Web site pages might contain other proprietary notices and copyright information that should be observed.
This is a current listing of United States trademarks owned by International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”) and might also be trademarks or registered trademarks in other countries. Those trademarks followed by ® are registered trademarks of IBM in the United States; those followed by ™ are trademarks of IBM in the United States.
This list is not a comprehensive list of all IBM trademarks. Not all trademarks (registered or unregistered) owned by IBM are listed on this page. Failure of a mark to appear on this page does not mean that IBM does not own/use the mark nor does it mean that the product/service is not actively marketed or is not significant within its relevant market.
This list is updated from time to time.
Last Updated: August 2024
A
Accesser®
Advantage Suite®
AFP Font Collection for S/390®
AFS®
Agile Command and Control Center®
AGLETS®
Ahead of the Threat®
AIOps Insights™
AI Suitcase®
AIX®
AIX/ESA®
AlchemyAPI®
AlchemyVision®
AlphaBlox®
alphaWorks®
Ammirati®
AML Atlas®
AML & Sanctions Atlas®
Answertree®
AnyNet®
AnthillPro®
APL2®
Approach®
Apptio®
Apptio TBM Unified Model®
Argus®
Ask Watson®
Aspera®
Asset Strategy Library®
Association/400®
ATUM®
Audiovation®
Avenue®
B
BatchPipes®
Be Equal®
Benefit Design Modeler®
BIC Atlas®
BigInsights®
Blekko®
BLU Acceleration®
Blue Box®
Bluewolf®
Bluewolf Beyond®
Bluewolf Now®
BookManager®
BOOTCAMP BY TAOS®
BORN IN THE VALLEY, RAISED IN THE CLOUD.®
Build Forge®
Built on Blue®
Built on IBM Blue®
Built on IBM Cloud®
C
C®
C BEAM®
C3®
C-ISAM®
CareDiscovery®
Cast Iron®
CENTER OF INNOVATION®
CICS®
CICS Explorer®
CICS/6000®
CICSPlex®
Clarity.Confidence.Control®
ClearCase®
ClearCase MultiSite®
Clearflow®
Clearleap®
ClearQuest®
Cleversafe®
Clinical Points®
Cloudable®
Cloudability®
Cloudability True Cost®
Cloud Extender®
Cloudant®
Co3Systems®
Code Assistant™
Code and Response®
Cognitive Business®
Cognitive Commerce®
Cognitive Economy®
Cognitive Era®
Cognitive Process Automation®
Cognitive Process Re-Engineering®
Cognitive Soc®
Cognos®
Collaboration Agenda®
Collaborative Quality®
Concert®
Connect:Direct®
Connect:Enterprise®
Consumer Advantage®
Context Accumulation®
Control360®
Cool Blue®
COPLINK®
COPSYNC®
CPLEX®
CXAware™
CXDrive™
CXEdge™
CXMaps™
CXSearch™
CXSECURE™
CXSurge™
CXWatch™
D
Daeja®
dashDB®
Databand®
Datablade®
DATABRIDGE®
DataMirror®
DataPower®
DataStage®
Db2®
DB2®
DCP®
Debater®
Demand-Driven Control®
Designing for Business Outcomes®
developerWorks®
DevOps Now®
Dialexa®
Digital Catalyst®
Digital Reinvention®
Discovery Accelerator®
Discovery Advisor®
Dispersed Storage®
DisplayWrite®
DOORS®
DOSSIER ACCELERATOR®
DS8000®
DSNET®
E
Easy Tier®
ECX®
eFilm Workstation®
Emb(race)®
Emptoris®
Enterprise Design Thinking®
Enterprise Storage Server®
Envizi™
EPM: Engage®
EPM: Explore®
Everyplace®
Exabounds®
Exchange Atlas®
Expect More®
Extreme Blue®
F
FASP®
FDPR®
Fiberlink®
FICON®
FileNet®
FlashCopy®
Freelance Graphics®
G
GDPS®
Gentran®
Gentran:Basic®
Gentran:Control®
Gentran:Director®
Gentran:Plus®
Gentran:Realtime®
Gentran:Server®
Gentran:Structure®
Gentran:Viewpoint®
Global Business Services®
Global Mobile Innovators Tournament™
Granite™
GuardedNet®
Guardium®
H
Hatteras®
HelpCenter®
Healthlink Connect®
HTTPS Preferred®
HyperFactor Technology®
HyperSwap®
HyperTaste™
I
IBM®
IBM 5 in 5®
IBM AIOps Insights™
IBM API Connect®
IBM Application Resource Management®
IBM Apptio™
IBM Automation®
IBM Blockchain®
IBM BLU®
IBM Blue®
IBM Client Success Essentials®
IBM Cloud®
IBM Cloud for Financial Services®
IBM Cloud Garage®
IBM Cloud Managed Services®
IBM Cloud Pak®
IBM Cloud Satellite®
IBM Club®
IBM Concert®
IBM Consulting®
IBM Daeja ViewONE™
IBM Debater®
IBM Digital Catalyst®
IBM Digital Zone®
IBM Edge Computing®
IBM Elastic Storage®
IBM Exabounds®
IBM ExperienceOne®
IBM FlashCore®
IBM FlashSystem®
IBM Food Trust®
IBM Garage™
IBM Instana®
IBM Instant Checkout®
IBM iX®
IBM MetroPulse®
IBM MobileFirst®
IBM Modern Systems™
IBM Next Five in Five®
IBM NorthPole™
IBM One Click Learning®
IBM Payments Center®
IBM Performance Field®
IBM Plex®
IBM PureData®
IBM Q®
IBM Q Experience®
IBM Q Network®
IBM Q System One®
IBM QUANTUM™
IBM Quantum Safe™
IBM Quantum System One™
IBM Quantum System Two™
IBM Research®
IBM Resiliency Services®
IBM Resilient Incident Response Platform®
IBM ReturnServe®
IBM Security®
IBM Security ReaQta as a Service®
IBM Services®
IBM Services Dynamic Delivery™
IBM SmartCloud®
IBM Smart Green Pallet®
IBM Spectrum®
IBM Spectrum Conductor®
IBM Spectrum Fusion™
IBM Spectrum Symphony®
IBM Sterling®
IBM Telum®
IBM Watson®
IBM Watson Orchestrate™
IBM watsonx™
IBM watsonx BI Assistant™
IBM Z®
IBM Z Netview™
IBM z Systems®
IBM z13®
IBM z13s®
IBM z14®
IBM z16™
ibm.com®
ILOG®
ImagePlus®
Improvement Driven Organization®
IMS/ESA®
INFOQUICK®
Information Agenda®
Information Economics®
Information Optimized®
Informix®
InfoSphere®
INFOTEXT®
Infra'novation®
ingraam®
Initiate®
Initiate Systems®
Ink Manager®
InnovationJam®
Insight®
Instana®
Instant Checkout®
Integrate in Days®
Integrated Language Environment®
Integrated Systems Solutions®
Intelligent Miner®
IntelliStation®
IntelliWatch Pinnacle®
Interconnect®
IO2®
It's Always Now®
Iterations®
IZIK®
J
JAVANA™
Jazz®
Jinsoku™
jStart®
K
Kenexa Prove It!®
Kenexa Survey Scorecard®
L
Lab Advisor®
Language Environment®
Let's put smart to work®
LoadLeveler®
Logiscope®
Lombardi Blueprint®
Lombardi Teamworks®
LoopBack®
LOVEM®
LSF®
M
MaaS360®
MaaS360 PRO®
Making the World Work Better®
Managing the World's Infrastructure®
Many Eyes®
Maximo®
Measure Your Ceiling®
Mentorplace®
MetaBroker®
METRO™
MI360®
Micro-Partitioning®
Mobile NAC®
Mobile Notes®
Mobile360®
MONOCLE™
MQIntegrator®
MQSeries®
Multiscreen Video Logistics®
N
NameGenderizer®
NameParser®
NAMESERVER ACCELERATION®
Net.Data®
Netcool®
Netezza®
Nettracker®
Neudesic®
NPS®
NS1®
NS1 CONNECT®
NSONE®
NUMA-Q®
O
ObjectGrid®
Octo™
Octo Consulting Group®
Octo Solutions®
OctoCX™
oLabs®
OMEGAMON®
OMEGAVIEW II®
Omnience®
On Demand Community®
Open Class®
Open Liberty®
Open P-TECH®
OpenAFS®
OpenPages®
OpenWhisk®
Operating System/2®
Operating System/400®
OPTIC™
Orchestrate®
OS/390®
OS/400®
Others Think; We Outthink®
Outcome Driven Security®
OUTCOMES ANALYST®
Outth!nk®
Outthink®
P
P-TECH®
Parallel Sysplex®
ParkMyCloud®
PartnerFirst®
PartnerWorld®
Passport Advantage®
PASW®
PASW the Predictive Analytics Company®
Perpetual Analytics®
Phytel Atmosphere®
PIN®
Plex®
Plus Is More™
Power®
POWER®
Power8®
Power9®
Power Architecture®
Power Cube®
Power Series®
PowerHA®
PowerPC®
PowerPlay®
PowerVM®
Proactive Patient Outreach®
ProcessMaster®
ProductPac®
Profit Seeker®
Promnet Repo®
Promontory®
Promontory Financial Group®
Promontory Growth and Innovation®
Promontory Local Credit®
ProtecTIER®
Prove It!®
Proviso®
PULSAR®
PureApplication®
PureData®
PurePower System®
pureQuery®
pureScale®
pureXML®
Q
Qiskit®
QRadar®
Quality Cycle Management®
QualityStage®
Quantum System Two®
R
RAA®
RACF®
Randori®
Rapid Financing®
Rapidimpact®
Rational®
Rational Developer Network®
Rational Rose®
Reading Companion®
Real-time Compression Appliance®
ReaQta®
Red Brick®
Red Brick Vista®
Redbooks®
Regency Services®
Relevance Engine®
RequisitePro®
Resilient®
Resilient Systems®
Resource Ammirati®
Resource Link®
Rhapsody®
RISQL®
RPG/400®
RT Personal Computers®
S
S390-Tools®
S/390®
Sage KnowledgeBase®
SamplePower®
Satellite™
Scalable POWERparallel Systems®
Secure Productivity Suite®
Self-Managing Anywhere and in Real Time®
Semeru Runtime®
Service Request Manager®
Services Navigator®
ServicePac®
Sevatec®
SevOne®
ShiftUp®
Simpler®
Simpler Business System®
SiteCheck®
SkillsBuild®
SlamTracker®
Slash the Web®
Slicestor®
SMaRT Application®
SMaRT Container®
Smart Loves Problems®
SMaRT Workload®
SmartParking®
SmartSizing®
Smarter Cities Challenge®
Smarter Commerce®
Smarter Planet®
Smartmodels®
SmartSuite®
SoftAudit®
SoftLayer®
Spectrum Fusion™
SPSS®
Statemate®
Star Analytics®
Star Integration Server®
Sterling™
Sterling Commerce®
Sterling Information Broker®
Storage Beyond Scale®
StoredIQ®
Storwize®
Stream on Demand by Clearleap®
StrongLoop®
SuperPrivacy®
SurfAid Analytics®
Symphony®
SysBack®
System i5®
System p5®
System Two®
System z®
System z9®
System z10®
SystemMirror®
Systems Application Architecture®
System/390®
T
TALENT AT OUR CORE®
TAOS®
TAOS OCIO®
Taos What's Next.™
Teamworks®
TechConnect®
Ten Demandments®
The AI Ladder®
The New Era of Risk Management®
The Open Brand®
The PGI Promise®
The Settee®
Think®
Tivoli®
Tivoli Storage Manager FastBack®
TM1®
Totalogistics®
TRIRIGA®
TruQloud®
Trusted Workplace®
Trusteer®
Trusteer Rapport®
Turbonomic®
Turbonomic Application Resource Management®
TXSeries®
U
UC2®
uDeploy®
uDeploy®
UrbanCode®
urban{code}®
Ustream®
V
VendorCompass®
Veloce™
VIA®
ViaVoice®
Visibility Control Automation®
VISIBILITY.INSIGHT.ANSWERS.®
Visibility360®
VisualAge®
VTAM®
W
Watson Analytics®
Watson Anywhere™
Watson Education®
Watson Health®
Watson Discovery Advisor®
Watson IoT®
Watson Orders™
Watson Works®
watsonx™
watsonx Assistant™
watsonx.ai™
watsonx.data™
watsonx.governance™
watsonx Granite™
watsonx Code Assistant™
watsonx Your Agency™
watsonx Your Business™
watsonx Orchestrate™
WebCPO®
WebDialogs®
WebIntertalk®
WebSphere®
Wheelwriter®
Wild Ducks®
With Watson®
Word Pro®
World's Fastest Storage®
WPM®
X
X-Force®
XIV®
Y
You^IBM®
You to the Power of IBM®
Youtility Mobile™
Z
z Systems®
zEnterprise®
zPDT®
zSystems®
z9®
z13®
z13s®
z15®
z16®
z17™
z/Architecture®
z/OS®
z/VM®
z/VSE®
AHANA® word and device
AlphaBlox®
Be Equal® device
Blue Box® device
Bluewolf®
Dissolving Circle®
Healthlink®
IBM®
IBM Bluemix® and device
IBM Business Partner®
IBM Cloud®
IBM Peel-Back®
IBM Q®
IBM Security® and device
IBM Security Shield®
IBM TotalStorage® Proven
IBM Volunteers®
Initiate®
ISM™
IX® device
Lighthouse® device
Lombardi®
Lombardi Blueprint®
MaaS360® and device
MRO Software®
n (Blue Circle Logo)®
Neudesic®
On Demand Community®
P Device®
Planet Icon®
Promnet Repo Design® and device
PROMONTORY & Lighthouse® device
Promontory Local Credit™ and device
PureData® and device
REBUS®
Redbooks®
Resource® and device
ResourceInteractive® word and device
Robotic Square Head® device
SevOne®
SoftLayer™ device
STARANALYTICS®
Storwize®
Taos® and device
Taos CIO® and device
Tivoli®
TruQua™
turbonomic®
U®
VM TURBO®
Watson Avatar®
XCITEC® and device
Z Logo™
IBM trademarks include the famous IBM eight-bar logo and other designs and logos owned and used by IBM, as well as IBM product and service names. IBM takes great care in the development and protection of its trademarks and reserves all rights of ownership of its trademarks.
Use of IBM logos
IBM carefully limits the use of its logos. No other company may use IBM logos unless it has the express written permission of IBM, or is licensed by IBM to do so.
To obtain permission to use any IBM logo, contact your IBM representative or the IBM Call Center at 1-800-IBM4YOU (1-800-426-4968) and ask for Corporate Branding.
Fair use of IBM trademarks
"Fair use" of IBM trademarks, that is, use by a third party without express permission or license, is limited to text-only references to IBM trademarks such as product and service names, and excludes IBM logos.
In such references, you must be truthful, must not disparage IBM, and must not mislead the public. You must be clear and accurate as to the nature of the relationship between IBM and your company, its products, and its services.
Following are two common types of fair use:
Please note that the emphasis should be on your product name and any accompanying packaging produced by your company. Labeling should place emphasis on your product name so that it is perceived as an application, developed with, compatible with, or running on an IBM product.
Following are general rules for proper usage of IBM product names
Use of "IBM" as a company name
"IBM", the 3 letters in text, is both a trademark of International Business Machines Corporation, and an abbreviation of its company name. When "IBM" is used to identify the company International Business Machines Corporation, it is called a trade name. Trade name usage typically applies when referring to a company as opposed to a particular product. It is permissible to use IBM as a possessive if you are referring to IBM the company. In that case the name does not identify goods or services (which are legally the domain of trademarks).
Incorrect use of IBM trademarks
Do not omit a footnote/attribution for IBM trademarks.
Do not alter the approved IBM trademark.
Do not create any new logo for IBM or IBM product names.
Do not incorporate any IBM product names into your company's product names.
Do not incorporate any IBM product names into the root domain of any Web site owned by your company.
Do not misspell or use lower case letters when using the name IBM in text.
Do not use the IBM taglines.
Do not connect your company name with IBM product names.
Do not use the IBM trademark name for a product or service as a noun, or in the plural form.
Do not misspell or incorrectly capitalize IBM trademarks. Always include the letters IBM before the trademarked IBM name on the first usage.
The listed trademarks of the following companies require attribution:
Adobe, the Adobe logo, PostScript, and the PostScript logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States, and/or other countries.
IT Infrastructure Library is a Registered Trade Mark of AXELOS Limited.
ITIL is a Registered Trade Mark of AXELOS Limited.
Linear Tape-Open, LTO, the LTO Logo, Ultrium and the Ultrium Logo are registered trademarks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation and Quantum Corporation in the United States and other countries.
Intel, Intel logo, Intel Inside, Intel Inside logo, Intel Centrino, Intel Centrino logo, Celeron, Intel Xeon, Intel SpeedStep, Itanium, and Pentium are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
Microsoft, Windows, Windows NT, and the Windows logo are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States, other countries, or both.
Java and all Java-based trademarks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
Cell Broadband Engine is a trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc. in the United States, other countries, or both and is used under license therefrom.
UNIX is a registered trademark of The Open Group in the United States and other countries.
VMware, the VMware logo, VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware Cloud Foundation Service, VMware vCenter Server, and VMware vSphere are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.
The listed trademarks of the following company require marking and attribution:
The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.
Zowe™, the Zowe™ logo and the Open Mainframe Project™ are trademarks of The Linux Foundation.
Red Hat®, JBoss®, OpenShift®, Fedora®, Hibernate®, Ansible®, CloudForms®, RHCA®, RHCE®, RHCSA®, Ceph®, and Gluster® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
RStudio®, the RStudio logo and Shiny® are registered trademarks of RStudio, Inc.
The listed trademarks of the following IBM companies require marking and attribution:
At Your Command Continuing Education®, Banking is Business®, Batrus Hollweg International®, BHI® and device, BHI Career Management System®, BHIONLINE®, BHSELECT®, BHSELECT SR®, Click and Credit®, Click and Decide®, Click and Link®, Click and Post®, Click and Report®, Click and Screen®, Click and Track®, Clickable Software, Inc.® and device, Compplanner®, E11 Index®, Equassess®, Evolution®, Genesys Customer Driven HCM®, HD 360® and device, High Definition Assessment and Selection Science®, Hot Lava Mobile™, ISI Insurance Services, Inc.® and device, Job SPA Employee Engagement®, Kenexa Careertracker®, Kenexa Customer Satisfaction Indicator Assessment®, Kenexa Engagement Indicator Assessment®, Kenexa Teamwork Indicator Assessment®, Makana Motivator®, Making Social Work®, Management Success Indicator®, OTCI®, Peoplequest®, Performance Plus®, Performance View®, Proselect®, Quick Select®, Resume=Link®, Safe Security Assessment for Employees®, SQ Service Questionnaire®, SQPlus®, Strategic Talent Life Cycle®, Survey Center®, Survey Insight®, Survey Vantage®, Talent Gauging®, Talent Manager®, Teamfit®, Touchscore®, Webhire®, What Do You Pay For The World?™, Workforce by Design®, and Workforcebydesign® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Kenexa, an IBM Company.
CADstream®, eFilm™, eFilm Workstation®, eMix®, iConnect®, and Lifeclinic® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Merge Healthcare Inc., an IBM Company.
Oniqua® and Oniqua IQ™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Oniqua Pty. Ltd., an IBM Company.