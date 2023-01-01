Fair Use guidelines for use and reference of IBM trademarks

IBM trademarks include the famous IBM eight-bar logo and other designs and logos owned and used by IBM, as well as IBM product and service names. IBM takes great care in the development and protection of its trademarks and reserves all rights of ownership of its trademarks.

Use of IBM logos

IBM carefully limits the use of its logos. No other company may use IBM logos unless it has the express written permission of IBM, or is licensed by IBM to do so.

To obtain permission to use any IBM logo, contact your IBM representative or the IBM Call Center at 1-800-IBM4YOU (1-800-426-4968) and ask for Corporate Branding.

Fair use of IBM trademarks

"Fair use" of IBM trademarks, that is, use by a third party without express permission or license, is limited to text-only references to IBM trademarks such as product and service names, and excludes IBM logos.

In such references, you must be truthful, must not disparage IBM, and must not mislead the public. You must be clear and accurate as to the nature of the relationship between IBM and your company, its products, and its services.

Following are two common types of fair use:

When you are specifically referring to IBM products. For example: IBM WebSphere software is a middleware platform. When you are indicating that an IBM product is compatible with another product. For Example: XYZ is compatible with IBM WebSphere software products

Please note that the emphasis should be on your product name and any accompanying packaging produced by your company. Labeling should place emphasis on your product name so that it is perceived as an application, developed with, compatible with, or running on an IBM product.

