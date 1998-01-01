It is the policy of International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”) to respect the intellectual property of others and thus to respond to effective notices of alleged infringement of copyrighted material where (i) the copyrighted material is available at, or from, a system or network controlled or operated by or for IBM or where (ii) IBM, by providing or using an information location tool, such as a directory, index, reference, pointer, or hypertext link, refers or links a third party to a site that contains the copyrighted material.
If you are alleging that copyrighted material may have been or is being infringed, then you may notify IBM, pursuant to the U.S. Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act of the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. §512 (c), by sending a notice to the address listed below. Such notice must include the following to be effective:
Counter Notices
If material that you have posted to a system or network controlled or operated by or for IBM has been removed or disabled, you may file a counter notice pursuant to 17 U.S.C. §512 (g). To be effective, the counter notice must be a written communication sent to the address listed below that includes the following:
DESIGNATED AGENT FOR ALL SOFTLAYER NOTICES, INCLUDING COUNTER NOTICES
All written notices should be sent to the following Designated Agent:
Designated Agent: Dody Lira, Director for Abuse Operations
Address: SoftLayer Technologies
14001 North Dallas Parkway, Suite M100, Dallas, TX 75240
Email: copyright@softlayer.com
DESIGNATED AGENT FOR ALL IBM CLOUD VIDEO (previously Ustream) NOTICES, INCLUDING COUNTER NOTICES
All written notices should be sent to the following Designated Agent:
Designated Agent: Copyright Agent
Address: c/o IBM Cloud Video, 550 Kearny St, 6th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94108
Email address: dmca@us.ibm.com
DESIGNATED AGENT FOR ALL IBM NOTICES, INCLUDING COUNTER NOTICES
All written notices should be sent to the following Designated Agent:
Designated Agent: Jason Berrebi, Counsel
Address: 1 North Castle Drive, Armonk, NY 10504
Email address: dmca1998@us.ibm.com