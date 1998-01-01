It is the policy of International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”) to respect the intellectual property of others and thus to respond to effective notices of alleged infringement of copyrighted material where (i) the copyrighted material is available at, or from, a system or network controlled or operated by or for IBM or where (ii) IBM, by providing or using an information location tool, such as a directory, index, reference, pointer, or hypertext link, refers or links a third party to a site that contains the copyrighted material.

If you are alleging that copyrighted material may have been or is being infringed, then you may notify IBM, pursuant to the U.S. Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act of the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. §512 (c), by sending a notice to the address listed below. Such notice must include the following to be effective:

A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed; Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed or, if multiple copyrighted works at a single online site are covered by a single notification, a representative list of such works at that site; Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit IBM to locate the material; Information reasonably sufficient to permit IBM to contact you such as an address, telephone number, and, if available, an electronic mail address at which you may be contacted; A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; and A statement that the information in the notification is accurate and, under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Counter Notices

If material that you have posted to a system or network controlled or operated by or for IBM has been removed or disabled, you may file a counter notice pursuant to 17 U.S.C. §512 (g). To be effective, the counter notice must be a written communication sent to the address listed below that includes the following:

A physical or electronic signature of the subscriber; Identification of the material that has been removed or to which access has been disabled and the location at which the material appeared before it was removed or access to it was disabled; A statement under penalty of perjury that you have a good faith belief that the material was removed or disabled as a result of mistake or misidentification of the material to be removed or disabled; and Your name, address, and telephone number, and a statement that you consent to the jurisdiction of Federal District Court for the judicial district in which the address is located or, if your address is outside of the United States, for any judicial district in which IBM may be found, and that you will accept service of process from the person who provided notification under subsection 17 U.S.C. §512 (c)(1)(C) or an agent of such person.

DESIGNATED AGENT FOR ALL SOFTLAYER NOTICES, INCLUDING COUNTER NOTICES

All written notices should be sent to the following Designated Agent:

Designated Agent: Dody Lira, Director for Abuse Operations

Address: SoftLayer Technologies

14001 North Dallas Parkway, Suite M100, Dallas, TX 75240

Email: copyright@softlayer.com

DESIGNATED AGENT FOR ALL IBM CLOUD VIDEO (previously Ustream) NOTICES, INCLUDING COUNTER NOTICES

All written notices should be sent to the following Designated Agent:

Designated Agent: Copyright Agent

Address: c/o IBM Cloud Video, 550 Kearny St, 6th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94108

Email address: dmca@us.ibm.com

DESIGNATED AGENT FOR ALL IBM NOTICES, INCLUDING COUNTER NOTICES

All written notices should be sent to the following Designated Agent:

Designated Agent: Jason Berrebi, Counsel

Address: 1 North Castle Drive, Armonk, NY 10504

Email address: dmca1998@us.ibm.com