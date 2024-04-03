Predict outcomes with flexible, AI-infused forecasting. Analyze large-scale and fine-grain what-if scenarios in real-time. Deploy as you need — on-premises or on cloud, including as a service on AWS.
Access data from multiple sources via an intuitive web interface or familiar Excel spreadsheets. Its in-memory database (TM1) analyzes big data fast to give real-time insights.
Gartner's Cloud xP&A solutions
2024 BARC Score Integrated planning & analytics (IP&A)
Break down profitability streams in detail. Turn huge amounts of data into actionable insights.
Built-in AI capabilities and 'what-if' scenarios allow faster, more accurate forecasting
The easy-to-use platform guides your team through planning and automating workflows
Solar Coca-Cola eliminated manual spreadsheet modeling. Now, they simulate effects of each SKU price change on margins, profits, and cash flow.
Mawgif now analyzes and manages data in real-time, optimizing revenue and efficiency.
Novolex, with steady deployment and adoption, reduced the six-week forecasting process by 83%. Now, it takes less than one week.
Direct, high-performance data transfer — around 20,000 records per second — from all current SAP systems, including S/4HANA, Business Warehouse, and ECC. It is compatible with all ODATA SAP sources.
Combine robust planning features with advanced reporting and visualization tools for real-time insights.
Support the close, consolidation and reporting process. Enable finance teams to automate and accelerate the financial close with minimal IT support.