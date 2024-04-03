Home Analytics Planning Analytics as a Service IBM Planning Analytics

Automate and unify integrated business planning across your organization. Turn AI-driven predictions into actions.

AI-infused integrated business planning. Turn raw data into actionable insights.

Predict outcomes with flexible, AI-infused forecasting. Analyze large-scale and fine-grain what-if scenarios in real-time. Deploy as you need — on-premises or on cloud, including as a service on AWS.

Access data from multiple sources via an intuitive web interface or familiar Excel spreadsheets. Its in-memory database (TM1) analyzes big data fast to give real-time insights. 

 

Analyst research Representative vendor

Gartner's Cloud xP&A solutions

 Analyst research Market leader

2024 BARC Score Integrated planning & analytics (IP&A)
Benefits Read the solution brief Understand profitability

Break down profitability streams in detail. Turn huge amounts of data into actionable insights.

 Anticipate outcomes

Built-in AI capabilities and 'what-if' scenarios allow faster, more accurate forecasting

 Unlock collaboration

The easy-to-use platform guides your team through planning and automating workflows

Use cases

Finance teams and CFOs Use it for budgeting, forecasting and real-time analysis, and achieve consensus between income statements, balance sheets and cash flow. IBM Planning Analytics for FP&A
Supply chain and operations managers Use it for demand planning, inventory optimization, and distribution analysis. Get unlimited "what-if" scenario analyses and turn disruptions into opportunities. IBM Planning Analytics for supply chain planning
Sustainability-focused teams Use it for sustainability planning, simulation and optimization at any granularity level—even calculate the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF). IBM Planning Analytics for sustainability planning
Sales and territory managers Use it to track and analyze sales rep performance and sales capacity data in real-time. Automate resource allocation and territory planning, and increase market share. IBM Planning Analytics for sales planning
HR and talent managers Use it to automate and streamline HR management processes—including employment, salary, bonuses, headcounts, and benefits planning—all on one platform. IBM Planning Analytics for workforce planning
IT managers and CIOs Use it to drive alignment between the IT department and other organizational goals with real-time visibility into resource allocation, spending, life cycles, owners and asset utilization data. IBM Planning Analytics for IT planning
Case studies 25% More time freed up

Solar Coca-Cola eliminated manual spreadsheet modeling. Now, they simulate effects of each SKU price change on margins, profits, and cash flow.

 Solar Coca-Cola case study 10% Increased operational performance

Mawgif now analyzes and manages data in real-time, optimizing revenue and efficiency.

 Mawgif case study 83% Less effort needed to forecast

Novolex, with steady deployment and adoption, reduced the six-week forecasting process by 83%. Now, it takes less than one week.

 Novolex case study
Integrations IBM Planning Analytics offers APIs and ODATA that allow custom integrations for connectivity and data interchange between systems SAP Connector

Direct, high-performance data transfer — around 20,000 records per second — from all current SAP systems, including S/4HANA, Business Warehouse, and ECC. It is compatible with all ODATA SAP sources.

 Explore IBM Planning Analytics Connector for SAP IBM Cognos Analytics

Combine robust planning features with advanced reporting and visualization tools for real-time insights.

 Explore IBM Cognos Analytics IBM Controller

Support the close, consolidation and reporting process. Enable finance teams to automate and accelerate the financial close with minimal IT support.

 Explore IBM Controller
