Home Analytics Planning Analytics as a Service IBM Planning Analytics Partner Solutions
Pre-built, ready-to-use solutions built by our Business Partners using IBM Planning Analytics
Book a live demo
Graphic illustration showing hexagon with charts and graphs and industry symbols inside
Business Partner solutions, add-ons and application suites that build on existing IBM® Planning Analytics features

Advanced tools provide new capabilities across various sectors such as:

  • financial reporting and planning
  • supply chain
  • sustainability
  • development and UI accelerators
  • vertical/cross industry planning
Financial reporting and planning

Consolidate and customize financial reporting

 Fast Financials

Take a simplified approach to financial consolidation, reporting and planning.

 View the solution Planning for nonprofits

Explore financial planning tools for nonprofit organizations.

 View the solution ReportWORQ

Discover a solution for automating and distributing financial reports on a variety of platforms.

 View the solution Revelwood

Orchestrate data movements in cloud and on-prem in IBM Planning Analytics (TM1).

 View the solution Sophia

Make informed financial decisions based on real-time data - accessible anytime, anywhere.

 View the solution CoreEPM

Satisfy financial, legal, statutory and management reporting obligations. 

 View the solution
Supply chain and sustainability

Modernize and adapt supply chain management

 Green Track

Simulate and analyze your environmental impact.

 View the solution Saima Sustainability

Manage sustainability goals through advanced analytics.

 View the solution Supply Focus

Transform supply chain reporting and management with a centralized platform.

 View the solution
Development and UI accelerators

Enhance, manage, migrate and develop with IBM Planning Analytics

 Cubewise Arc

Discover new productivity tools for developers working with IBM Planning Analytics.

 View the solution Cubewise Pulse

Deploy advanced management tools for IBM's Planning Analytics TM1 servers.

 View the solution Cubewise Slice

Explore Excel reporting features in Planning Analytics.

 View the solution DataWORQ

Optimize data sources by integrating and automating business processes.

 View the solution OfficeConnect

Create fast and easy-to-update management reports.

 View the solution Outlier Detection

Automate data analysis for advanced outlier detection.

 View the solution
Vertical/Cross-industry planning

Unlock data for informed business decisions

 elKomSolutions

A three-in-one solution for business intelligence, group consolidation and reporting.

 View the solution Saima Automotive

Explore business management solutions for automotive dealers.

 View the solution
Book a demo

Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing. 

 Book a business partner solution demo
Take the next step

Contact us and an IBM sales representative will answer your questions and get your journey started with IBM Planning Analytics Business Partners.

Get a price configuration
More ways to explore Try Planning Analytics free Documentation Resources Community