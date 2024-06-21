Intito Vision - Outlier Detection* leverages IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Watson Studio for data analysis. It automatically analyzes data and detects values that are too high, too low or missing for any given dataset. Automated analysis frees users of manual tasks, enabling them to act on insights. Models learn from data analysis to help businesses understand data and make informed decisions.
Discover potential errors from large datasets with a single click. Organize outliers by impact on self-service dashboards.
Detect trends to flag values that don’t fit into historical patterns.
Alter detection parameters, sensitivity or outlier thresholds.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.