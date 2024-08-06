Managers can not only plan short-term operations but also consider long-term investments and the ongoing development of the company in the subsequent periods.
With Xenie, a product by Sophia Solutions, you can model this development in various situations, whether the changes are coming from your company or from the macroeconomic situation on the market.
Versioning balance sheets and profit and loss plans is a crucial step in the planning process, allowing for comparison with actual accounting data.
Sandboxes help you compare data from multiple scenarios such as, for example, how the trajectories of a single metric vary across scenarios in a graph.
Dashboards provide analytical presentations that visualize the data in graphical form, allowing you to monitor trends or correlation indicators.