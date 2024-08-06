Sophia - Xenie
Real-time data for efficient decision-making and preparation of financial reports and analyses
Charts and graphs showing real-time data for efficient decision-making, preparation of financial reports and analyses
Reports on finance and accounting provide a clear overview of a company's performance

Managers can not only plan short-term operations but also consider long-term investments and the ongoing development of the company in the subsequent periods.

With Xenie, a product by Sophia Solutions, you can model this development in various situations, whether the changes are coming from your company or from the macroeconomic situation on the market.
Xenie in action
Planning and forecasting dashboards Display planning and forecasting outputs in well-organized graphs at a high-level managerial level.
Balance sheets and financial statements Use automated processing of accounting data needed to produce key financial reports and analyses that provide near real-time data, such as balance sheets, profit and loss plans, cashflow and ad hoc analyses.
Features Plan versions

Versioning balance sheets and profit and loss plans is a crucial step in the planning process, allowing for comparison with actual accounting data.

 Sandboxing

Sandboxes help you compare data from multiple scenarios such as, for example, how the trajectories of a single metric vary across scenarios in a graph.

 Dashboards of financial statements

Dashboards provide analytical presentations that visualize the data in graphical form, allowing you to monitor trends or correlation indicators.
Xenie, designed for our financial managers, allows [us] to work with all the necessary basic reports for managing the company. ALU-SV
Xenie eliminated the need to distribute individual spreadsheets to traders. AHREND
