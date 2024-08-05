ReportWORQ*, powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson, enables finance teams to automate the distribution of personalized dashboards and highly formatted reports across the organization. Like an enterprise mail merge, ReportWORQ’s scalable bursting functionality brings important financial data to the places where leaders work including email, SharePoint, Google Drive, Teams, and Slack Channels.
Generate entire PowerPoint decks by business unit with replicated slides, screenshots, commentary and visuals at the push of a button.
Distribute templates that collect small amounts of data from a large group of contributors which can be automatically loaded back into the planning system.
Weave multiple sources of data into a single reporting packet–transactional data from a general ledger can be shown alongside a P&L report.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.