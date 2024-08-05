ReportWORQ
Request a demo
Enterprise-grade report bursting, scheduling and automation

ReportWORQ*, powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson, enables finance teams to automate the distribution of personalized dashboards and highly formatted reports across the organization. Like an enterprise mail merge, ReportWORQ’s scalable bursting functionality brings important financial data to the places where leaders work including email, SharePoint, Google Drive, Teams, and Slack Channels.
Key features of ReportWORQ
Operationalize financial data Schedule and distribute personalized copies of reporting packets-with advanced bursting capabilities-such as P&L statements and daily flash reports enterprise-wide. Format reports in PDF, Excel or PowerPoint format through various delivery channels.
Drive adoption and action Allow recipients to understand and react to data more effectively through personalized commentary. ReportWORQ allows you to embed dynamic remarks, visuals and call to actions directly into emails or Slack messages.
Generate entire PowerPoint decks by business unit with replicated slides, screenshots, commentary and visuals at the push of a button.

 Input forms       

Distribute templates that collect small amounts of data from a large group of contributors which can be automatically loaded back into the planning system.

 External data 

Weave multiple sources of data into a single reporting packet–transactional data from a general ledger can be shown alongside a P&L report.
With ReportWORQ we’ve enabled 300 people across the globe to be leaders of their brands by distributing 6 sales forecasting and projection reports daily. Mark Anthony Group
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing. 

