End-to-end visibility into IBM’s Planning Analytics TM1 servers

Cubewise Pulse* is the application lifecycle management software for IBM®’s Planning Analytics TM1 Servers. Pulse helps you to understand what is happening with your TM1 servers and why. It speeds up migration and migrates changes while reducing server downtime. Real-time modeling allows issues to be addressed before they impact business continuity. Interactive model navigation provides you with context for data analysis and the confidence to make informed decisions.
Key features of Cubewise Pulse
One centralized application Manage servers from anywhere: on-premises, on the IBM Cloud or other cloud vendors.
Observability Gain context about the state and function of your servers by asking open questions at any point in time.
Benefits

24/7 monitoring allows for real-time notification of server model changes. Reduce support calls by rectifying problems before they occur.

 Troubleshoot errors faster

Interactive model navigation simplifies impact analysis. Robust user analysis and powerful analytics make troubleshooting errors faster.

 Migrate faster

Speed-up the migration process and quickly rollback changes without bringing down services. Separate duties between line-of-business and IT departments.
Pulse has given us great confidence knowing that everything necessary will have been migrated. AVEVA
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing. 

