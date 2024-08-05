Cubewise Pulse* is the application lifecycle management software for IBM®’s Planning Analytics TM1 Servers. Pulse helps you to understand what is happening with your TM1 servers and why. It speeds up migration and migrates changes while reducing server downtime. Real-time modeling allows issues to be addressed before they impact business continuity. Interactive model navigation provides you with context for data analysis and the confidence to make informed decisions.
24/7 monitoring allows for real-time notification of server model changes. Reduce support calls by rectifying problems before they occur.
Interactive model navigation simplifies impact analysis. Robust user analysis and powerful analytics make troubleshooting errors faster.
Speed-up the migration process and quickly rollback changes without bringing down services. Separate duties between line-of-business and IT departments.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.