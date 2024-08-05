Iena Green Track*, powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson, tracks environmental impact from economic activity. It collects data from a variety of sources to model raw materials within a product. Data collection and dynamic dashboards identify a product’s main pollution and environmental impact hotspots. Receive recommendations, and access to modeling tools, to reduce a product’s environmental impact.
Collect and manage any type of data through forms, workflows and automated interfaces.
Use modeling and change the composition of products to reduce their environmental impact.
Simulate carbon and environmental impacts to compare cost and environmental benefits.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.