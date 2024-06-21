Intito OfficeConnect* leverages organizational data in IBM Planning Analytics to streamline the creation of presentations. It allows report objects to be updated quickly, in a fraction of time it takes to do it manually. Minimize the risk in errors of manual data inputting and focus on higher level work.
Automate data updates in PowerPoint presentations through linked Excel Objects.
Link data in Excel and PowerPoint with just a few mouse-clicks.
Avoid the risks of manual data inputting and ensure correct data is displayed.
