Intito OfficeConnect
Simplify the process of creating management reports and presentations
Create easy-to-update management reports

Intito OfficeConnect* leverages organizational data in IBM Planning Analytics to streamline the creation of presentations. It allows report objects to be updated quickly, in a fraction of time it takes to do it manually. Minimize the risk in errors of manual data inputting and focus on higher level work.
Key features of Intito OfficeConnect
Define Define your report objects such as Excel Objects, views, tuples, context and custom filters.
Integrate Insert your report objects and update your entire presentation via just a few mouse clicks.
Benefits

Automate data updates in PowerPoint presentations through linked Excel Objects.

 Simple integration 

Link data in Excel and PowerPoint with just a few mouse-clicks.

 Minimize errors 

Avoid the risks of manual data inputting and ensure correct data is displayed.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing. 

Footnotes

*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.