Cubewise Arc
Build faster, higher quality applications for IBM Planning Analytics
Request a demo
Screenshot showing hierarchy dashboard
Cubewise Arc logo
Increase developer productivity without compromising the quality of their work

Cubewise Arc* provides developers working with IBM®’s Planning Analytics with Watson TM1 servers faster workflows and efficient troubleshooting tools that uphold best practices. Arc is a software that leverages already written code by making it easier to duplicate and share amongst developers through features such as code completion, snippets, and syntactical formatting.

Access a centralized platform for development for both on-premises and cloud environments.
See the solutions

Return to the showcase page and discover more integrated solutions.
Key features of Cubewise Arc
Debugging Turbo Integrator Step into your code in real-time and see the values of variables line-by-line.
Security with impersonation See exactly which cubes, dimensions or elements the user can view. Troubleshoot security issues with simple access to multiple accounts.
Benefits Request a demo now Build applications faster

Access development through one centralized platform. Save history and favorites, create time dimensions and leverage smart search to quickly access objects.

 Uphold best-practices

Avoid mistakes and redundancy by accessing hundreds of approved codes. Share code with developers and create templates to avoid starting a new process from scratch.

 Manage users and instances

Monitor and configure instances on one screen. Organize views and subsets, facilitate access to TM1 server logs and update settings in real-time.
Request a demo

Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing. 

 Request a live demo
Return to showcase

Explore other solutions from the development and UI accelerators.

Find another solution
More ways to explore Partners
Footnotes

*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.