Cubewise Arc* provides developers working with IBM®’s Planning Analytics with Watson TM1 servers faster workflows and efficient troubleshooting tools that uphold best practices. Arc is a software that leverages already written code by making it easier to duplicate and share amongst developers through features such as code completion, snippets, and syntactical formatting.
Access a centralized platform for development for both on-premises and cloud environments.
Return to the showcase page and discover more integrated solutions.
Access development through one centralized platform. Save history and favorites, create time dimensions and leverage smart search to quickly access objects.
Avoid mistakes and redundancy by accessing hundreds of approved codes. Share code with developers and create templates to avoid starting a new process from scratch.
Monitor and configure instances on one screen. Organize views and subsets, facilitate access to TM1 server logs and update settings in real-time.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.