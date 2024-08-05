Saima Sustainability
Speed up the achievement of your sustainability development goals with Planning Analytics with Watson
Lead the market with an innovative solution

Saima Sustainability* is an advanced analytics solution powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson that facilitates the management of sustainability data. It helps to process the information in an agile and accurate way to boost the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and increase your company’s differential value.
Key features of Saima Sustainability
Quick management Improve sustainability management with an advanced analytics tool that integrates and processes sustainability indicators intelligently.
Easy to customize Define objectives and choose the dimensions of analysis according to your sector, the typology of each indicator and your company's activities.
Detect priority indicators for the company and personalize the data structure of each one.

 Data integration       

Optimize data management by collecting information from any type of source and automatically adapt it to various reporting standards.

 Visualization       

Integrate different reporting formats–legal, SDG, GRI–and transform them into valuable interactive dashboards.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing. 

Footnotes

*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.