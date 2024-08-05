Saima Sustainability* is an advanced analytics solution powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson that facilitates the management of sustainability data. It helps to process the information in an agile and accurate way to boost the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and increase your company’s differential value.
Detect priority indicators for the company and personalize the data structure of each one.
Optimize data management by collecting information from any type of source and automatically adapt it to various reporting standards.
Integrate different reporting formats–legal, SDG, GRI–and transform them into valuable interactive dashboards.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.