Aramar Fast Financials* offers an alternative to the way IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson models are traditionally built. It offers a complete solution that is easy to configure without requiring code. Access period-end financial consolidation and reporting — with full budgeting and forecasting models — all in one place.
Return to the showcase page and discover more integrated solutions.
Employ full control, visibility and audit trail, currency translation, and automated cashflows for financial consolidation.
Make data-driven decisions supported by scenario modelling, version control, rolling forecasts, and multiple currency reporting.
Quickly deploy a zero-code configuration on IBM Cloud that is customizable to your needs.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.