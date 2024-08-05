Aramar Fast Financials
Deploy an out-of-the-box solution for financial consolidation, reporting and planning
Accelerate financial consolidation, planning and reporting

Aramar Fast Financials* offers an alternative to the way IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson models are traditionally built. It offers a complete solution that is easy to configure without requiring code. Access period-end financial consolidation and reporting — with full budgeting and forecasting models — all in one place.
Key features of Aramar Fast Financials
Overview of financial submissions Gain access to a centralized, clearly displayed overview of financial submissions.
Ready-to-go dashboards Gain access to a centralized, clearly displayed overview of financial submissions.
Financial consolidation

Employ full control, visibility and audit trail, currency translation, and automated cashflows for financial consolidation.

 Planning and reporting

Make data-driven decisions supported by scenario modelling, version control, rolling forecasts, and multiple currency reporting.

 Rapid implementation

Quickly deploy a zero-code configuration on IBM Cloud that is customizable to your needs.
Beyond the time savings... we’re really excited about the ability to provide visibility of targets, budgets and actuals to the business at speed. Marshall Fleet Solutions
Partners IBM Planning Analytics
Footnotes

*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.