Integrate financial planning tools for nonprofit organizations
Improve financial planning workflows for nonprofit organizations

Poslovna inteligencija, Planning for Nonprofits* is an entirely customizable solution for financial planning. Powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson, it enables targeted control and improvements of workflows across nonprofit organizations. Simplify the process of planning, budgeting, cost allocation and reporting with tools designed to give a clear financial overview.
Key features of Poslovna inteligencija
Grant balance report
Organizational overview Highlight trends in key data and gain insights on department finances.
Power planning and forecasting through AI processes.

 Real-time collaboration

Avoid mistakes and sync operations by working from centralized data.

 Transparent reporting       

Create ad-hoc reports and dashboards to provide accurate, fast and targeted overviews.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.