Deployment options

IBM Planning Analytics can be deployed as a fully managed SaaS solution, a hybrid solution, or an on-premises solution.
Fully managed SaaS

Choose between Planning Analytics on Cloud (dedicated private hosting) or Planning Analytics as a Service (multi-tenant hosting).

 On IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Deploy on IBM Cloud Pak for Data with IBM Planning Analytics Cartridge or as a hybrid option.

 On-premises

Deploy on-premises using either Windows or Linux with IBM Planning Analytics Local. Select from subscription or perpetual licensing models.
Compare plans in detail

These plans are available only as a Service (SaaS) deployment option. Not applicable for hybrid or on-premise deployment options. 
RAM (GB)

 16 32 64

Users

 5 10 20

Pre-built application

Connected planning

Core model building

Self-service data import

Excel and web interface

Self-service custom data backup

Development and production environments with source control management

High availability

Auditing and logging

AI-based forecasting

Large-scale AI-based forecasting

Source control management and APIs for teams spanning finance, sales, marketing, operations, HR, and IT

Storage

Constraint based planning

