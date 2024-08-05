Cubewise Slice* provides advanced features for Excel forms within IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson (TM1) databases. Slice is an add-in that connects directly to the TM1 REST API, works over the internet and has built-in support for hierarchies. It’s compatible with Perspectives and brings new capabilities while maintaining existing Excel functions.
Slice supports all traditional IBM Planning Analytics features such as Excel functions (DBRW, DBSW, SUBNM), action buttons, and sandbox.
Enhance Excel reporting with three new features added to the DBRW function: Virtual Consolidations, Virtual Expressions, and Named Range.
Explore a new way to build Excel reports through the MDX Form. Driven by one MDX query, reports are fast and flexible.
