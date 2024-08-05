Saima Automotive
Drive the business management of your automotive dealer with advanced analytics 
Optimize business performance of automotive dealers

Saima Automotive* is a business management solution powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics. Specifically designed for automotive dealers, it helps speed up the analysis and management of business data. A full overview of client and business data allows for improved decision-making and focused business campaigns.
Key features of Saima Automotive
Data collection Improve automotive dealer performance with a solution—validated by leading DMS—for obtaining valuable business data.
Integrated information Deploy a flexible, multi-user system with tools for business intelligence, budget management, and predictive analytics.
Align strategy and execution through enhanced control of business data.

Detect risks and opportunities assessed through accurate metrics in dashboards and reports.

Gain improved sales results from detailed knowledge across departments.
Thanks to IBM Planning Analytics and Saima Automotive, we can better analyze our business and cope with the continuous changes of our sector. Grup T Automoció
