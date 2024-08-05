Saima Automotive* is a business management solution powered by IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics. Specifically designed for automotive dealers, it helps speed up the analysis and management of business data. A full overview of client and business data allows for improved decision-making and focused business campaigns.
Align strategy and execution through enhanced control of business data.
Detect risks and opportunities assessed through accurate metrics in dashboards and reports.
Gain improved sales results from detailed knowledge across departments.
*Contact our trusted IBM partners to learn more about the current availability in your country.